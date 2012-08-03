SYDNEY, Aug 3 U.S. soybean prices on Friday extended losses from the previous session, while corn also fell as rains arrived in the U.S. Midwest, easing concerns about continued damage to crops from the region's worst drought in over 50 years. Grains are set to record weekly losses after surging for two months, suggesting the drought-driven rally could be petering out. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. new-crop corn dropped 0.35 percent to $7.93 a bushel after closing down 0.59 percent the session before. December corn is down 0.1 percent for the week, following a 54 percent rise in two months. * September corn slid 0.36 percent to $7.93 a bushel after finishing down 0.8 percent on Thursday. Spot corn is on course to finish down 1 percent for the week, falling for a second consecutive week after hitting a record high last month. * Novermber soybeans fell 0.37 percent to 16.10-3/4 a busel after declining ing 0.76 percent on Thursday. New-crop soybeans are up over 1 percent for the week, however. * September wheat fell 0.38 percent to $8.61-3/4 a bushel after sliding 1.65 percent in the previous session. New-crop wheat is down 4.1 percent for the week. * Rain showers arrive overnight Wednesday across the Midwest, reducing fears of continued heat damage to crops. * Closely watched analyst Michael Cordonnier of the Soybeans and Corn Advisor consultancy in Hinsdale, Illinois, said he was expecting 83 million acres (33.6 million hectares) of corn to be harvested, compared with the USDA's current estimate of 88.9 million. He expects farmers to abandon some of their fields due to severe damage from the drought and also harvest a larger portion than usual for silage due to poor yields. * Analysts said that this summer's record high prices had significantly reduced sales of corn and soybeans to various end-users, including export markets. Sales of U.S. soybeans to foreign markets last week came to the smallest total in nine months, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while corn sales were 70 percent smaller than a year earlier. * Mexico bought 1.5 million tonnes of U.S. corn, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed on Thursday for delivery in the next two marketing years. It was the biggest single-day sale in over 20 years and was viewed by analysts as the drought-hit country ensuring it has supplies beyond this year's U.S. harvest. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European Central Bank disappointed markets by not backing up its vows to defend the euro with immediate action. * Brent crude futures slipped on Thursday, though tightening North Sea supply and geopolitical concerns limited losses. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Jul 0900 EZ Retail sales Jun 1230 US Non-farm payrolls Jul 1400 US ISM non-manufacturing index Jul 1930 US CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 0101 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 861.75 -3.25 -0.38% +31.16% 621.38 42 CBOT corn 793.00 -2.75 -0.35% +20.43% 615.03 53 CBOT soy 1610.75 -5.75 -0.36% +31.22% 1168.01 45 CBOT rice $15.82 -$0.05 -0.35% +8.02% $14.47 61 WTI crude $87.48 $0.35 +0.40% -15.03% $98.44 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.217 -$0.077 -5.94% -6.71% USD/AUD 1.046 0.010 +0.92% +0.89% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)