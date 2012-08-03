* Soybeans, wheat tick up after Thursday's losses * Wheat down about 8 pct in two weeks, soy falls 5.5 pct * Less rain seen for Midwest from tropical depression * U.S. soy, corn exports fall on record-high prices (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 3 U.S. soybean and wheat edged up on Friday after a three-day losing streak, but both markets were on track for a second straight weekly drop as importers slow purchases after a steep price rally in the last two months. Corn was largely unchanged in cautious trade ahead of the next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture report which is expected to cut yield estimates. "There are concerns that yields are going to be down, so people don't want to be short ahead of the USDA report," said Abah Ofon, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "Even if there is profit taking the downside is going to be limited." The front-month corn is on track to end the week half a percent down, as the market takes a breather after climbing to a record top last month. The new-crop corn gained more than 54 percent over the last two months as crops wilted under a relentless heat in the U.S. grain belt. The spot-month soybeans have fallen 5.5 percent since beginning of last week, the biggest two-week drop since May, after surging more than 28 percent in a drought-fed rally over the last two months. Wheat is down more than 3 percent this week, losing more ground after last week's decline of nearly 5 percent. On Friday, Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose three quarters of a cent to $7.96-1/2 a bushel by 0244 GMT while actively traded November soy rose 0.4 percent to $16.23-1/2 a bushel. September wheat was up 0.3 percent to $8.67-1/4 a bushel. There is caution in the market ahead of the USDA's supply-demand report on Aug. 10 that could further cut the government's yield and production estimates for U.S. corn and soybeans while revising down its demand forecasts. Some also expect the USDA to slash its estimate of the number of acres of corn that will be harvested due to severe damage from the drought that covers about two-thirds of the contiguous United States. Analysts said attention was also turning to the demand side of the equation for evidence that this summer's record high prices had significantly reduced sales of corn and soybeans to various end-users, including export markets. Sales of U.S. soybeans to foreign markets last week came to the smallest total in nine months, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while corn sales were 70 percent smaller than a year earlier. Mexico bought 1.5 million tonnes of U.S. corn, the USDA confirmed on Thursday for delivery in the next two marketing years. It was the biggest single-day sale in over 20 years and was viewed by analysts as the country ensuring it has supplies beyond this year's U.S. harvest. The drought-hit U.S. Midwest will be left high and dry as fresh weather updates indicate a tropical weather system now at the edge of the Caribbean Sea will not bring any moisture to the area when it makes landfall in about 10 days, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday. There are mounting supply concerns in India, one of Asia's top grain consumers, with poor monsoon rains. India's monsoon rains will not be enough to save the country from its first drought in three years, the weather office said on Thursday as it forecast that the El Nino weather pattern should reduce rains again in the second half of the June-to-September season. Prices at 0244 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 867.25 2.25 +0.26% -1.39% 862.37 45 CBOT corn 796.50 0.75 +0.09% -0.50% 750.97 54 CBOT soy 1623.50 7.00 +0.43% -0.34% 1572.70 48 CBOT rice $15.81 -$0.07 -0.44% +1.41% $15.33 60 WTI crude $87.47 $0.34 +0.39% -1.62% $86.38 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.217 $0.005 +0.39% +0.12% USD/AUD 1.047 0.011 +1.04% +0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)