SYDNEY, Aug 7 Chicago soybeans rose on Tuesday, after dropping almost 3 percent in the previous session when weekend rains in some key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest brought mild relief to drought-stressed crops. But gains may be capped as a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed soybean crop quality remained steady last week, surpassing analyst expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * New-crop soybeans rose 0.44 percent to $15.91-1/4 a bushel by 0056 GMT, off the previous session's low of $15.75-3/4 -- lowest since July 27. December corn rose 0.2 percent to $8.06-1/4 a bushel. September wheat fell slightly to $8.92-3/4 a bushel. * The USDA's crop progress report, issued after the market closed, showed that corn condition ratings fell 1 percentage point to 23 percent in the good-to-excellent category, while soybeans held steady at 29 percent in the same grouping. * Analysts polled by Reuters had expected corn and soybean condition ratings to fall 1 percentage point. The marginal decline in corn could signal that the worst of the damage from the most extensive drought in 56 years is nearing an end. * However, corn and soybean conditions remained at their lowest levels since 1988 as the drought withered crops throughout the summer. Areas that missed the rain this week continued to suffer, with poor-to-very-poor ratings rising to 39 percent for soybeans and 50 percent for corn. * Global Weather Monitoring said Monday the weekend rains that ranged from 0.20 to 0.80 inch (5-20 millimeters) fell on more than 85 percent of the Midwest farm belt, and another similar system could bring more rain on Wednesday and Thursday. * Some corn harvesting is under way in the South, where there were anecdotal accounts of better-than-expected corn yields in states like Mississippi and Arkansas. There was trade talk that these supplies could be shipped to the Midwest, where the drought has devastated the crops. * The tight supplies of corn this year has led livestock giant Smithfield Foods to import supplies from Brazil. On Monday, top U.S. meat company Tyson Foods Inc said it too has not ruled out imports of corn from Brazil. MARKET NEWS * The euro and commodity currencies held near multi-week highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh news out of the euro zone and a dearth of major economic data led to a draining of momentum from the market. * U.S. crude slipped below $92 per barrel after gaining almost 6 percent in the last two sessions, but hopes that Europe will take further action to tackle its debt crisis and ongoing turmoil in the Middle East are expected to support prices. * U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the second day in a row on Monday, extending last week's rally on the hope for more assistance for the troubled euro zone. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Australia RBA cash rate 0800 Italy Industrial output 0900 Italy Q2 preliminary GDP 1000 Germany Industrial orders for June 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks 1830 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke hosts town hall meeting in Washington Grains prices at 0056 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 892.75 -0.50 -0.06% +3.21% 849.79 54 CBOT corn 806.25 1.25 +0.16% -0.15% 744.58 57 CBOT soy 1591.25 7.00 +0.44% -2.30% 1558.07 37 CBOT rice $15.93 -$0.03 -0.16% +0.31% $15.34 63 WTI crude $91.90 -$0.30 -0.33% +0.55% $87.34 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.239 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.04% USD/AUD 1.056 -0.001 -0.08% -0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)