SYDNEY, Aug 7 Chicago soybeans rose on Tuesday,
after dropping almost 3 percent in the previous session when
weekend rains in some key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest
brought mild relief to drought-stressed crops.
But gains may be capped as a report by the U.S. Department
of Agriculture showed soybean crop quality remained steady last
week, surpassing analyst expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* New-crop soybeans rose 0.44 percent to $15.91-1/4 a
bushel by 0056 GMT, off the previous session's low of $15.75-3/4
-- lowest since July 27. December corn rose 0.2 percent to
$8.06-1/4 a bushel. September wheat fell slightly to
$8.92-3/4 a bushel.
* The USDA's crop progress report, issued after the market
closed, showed that corn condition ratings fell 1 percentage
point to 23 percent in the good-to-excellent category, while
soybeans held steady at 29 percent in the same grouping.
* Analysts polled by Reuters had expected corn and soybean
condition ratings to fall 1 percentage point. The marginal
decline in corn could signal that the worst of the damage from
the most extensive drought in 56 years is nearing an end.
* However, corn and soybean conditions remained at their
lowest levels since 1988 as the drought withered crops
throughout the summer. Areas that missed the rain this week
continued to suffer, with poor-to-very-poor ratings rising to 39
percent for soybeans and 50 percent for corn.
* Global Weather Monitoring said Monday the weekend rains
that ranged from 0.20 to 0.80 inch (5-20 millimeters) fell on
more than 85 percent of the Midwest farm belt, and another
similar system could bring more rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
* Some corn harvesting is under way in the South, where
there were anecdotal accounts of better-than-expected corn
yields in states like Mississippi and Arkansas. There was trade
talk that these supplies could be shipped to the Midwest, where
the drought has devastated the crops.
* The tight supplies of corn this year has led livestock
giant Smithfield Foods to import supplies from Brazil.
On Monday, top U.S. meat company Tyson Foods Inc said it
too has not ruled out imports of corn from Brazil.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro and commodity currencies held near multi-week
highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh news out of the euro
zone and a dearth of major economic data led to a draining of
momentum from the market.
* U.S. crude slipped below $92 per barrel after gaining
almost 6 percent in the last two sessions, but hopes that Europe
will take further action to tackle its debt crisis and ongoing
turmoil in the Middle East are expected to support prices.
* U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the second day
in a row on Monday, extending last week's rally on the hope for
more assistance for the troubled euro zone.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0430 Australia RBA cash rate
0800 Italy Industrial output
0900 Italy Q2 preliminary GDP
1000 Germany Industrial orders for June
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
1830 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke hosts town hall
meeting in Washington
Grains prices at 0056 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 892.75 -0.50 -0.06% +3.21% 849.79 54
CBOT corn 806.25 1.25 +0.16% -0.15% 744.58 57
CBOT soy 1591.25 7.00 +0.44% -2.30% 1558.07 37
CBOT rice $15.93 -$0.03 -0.16% +0.31% $15.34 63
WTI crude $91.90 -$0.30 -0.33% +0.55% $87.34 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.239 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.04%
USD/AUD 1.056 -0.001 -0.08% -0.11%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)