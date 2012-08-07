* Soybean condition fears eased by crop-friendly weather
* Market eyes USDA supply and demand report on Friday
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 7 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Tuesday after losing almost 3 percent in the previous session as
rain over some key growing regions of the U.S. Midwest eased
concerns of further damage to new-crop supplies.
Crop-friendly weather also helped corn to extended losses
from Monday, while wheat was little changed.
Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.4
percent to $15.90-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.7 percent
in the previous session.
December corn fell slightly to $8.04-1/4 a bushel,
having fluctuated in positive and negative territory throughout
Asian trading, while spot wheat was steady at $8.92-1/2 a
bushel after falling 0.2 percent on Monday.
"It could be simply a recovery from last night," Luke
Matthews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said, referring to the soybean gains.
"We are also approaching the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report, and the market
is going to be a bit jumpy in the lead up to that."
DROUGHT CONDITIONS MAY EASE
Soybeans prices fell on Monday after rain arrived across the
U.S. Midwest over the weekend, easing fears that the worst
drought in 56 years may hurt new-crop soybeans yields as
significantly as it is expected to hurt corn production.
The high heat that scorched the Midwest in July could also
be moderating, with highs later this week and early next week
forecast in the 80s degrees Fahrenheit.
The weekend rains are expected to help soybean yields, as
the crop is in a critical phase of development.
Crop-friendly weather is also forecast for the next couple
of days, providing a further boost for U.S. farmers, and hinting
that the worst may be over for grains and oilseeds.
After the rains, the USDA said 29 percent of soybeans were
rated good-to-excellent for the week ending August 5, snapping
six straight weeks where the crop's health has deteriorated
because of the drought.
The USDA had said good-to-excellent corn quality ratings
fell 1 percent to 23 percent, matching analysts expectations.
Despite the uptick in fortunes, the USDA is expected to
slash its estimates for 2012/13 corn and soybean production as a
result of the drought.
Closely watched analytics firm Informa Economics on Friday
pegged U.S. corn yields at 120.7 bushels per acre and production
at 10.338 billion bushels, lower than previous forecasts and
also lower than the USDA's estimates.
Informa pegged the soybean yield at 37.2 bushels per acre
and production at 2.791 billion, down from 38.5 bushels and 2.9
billion bushels, respectively. The USDA's estimates are 40.5
bushels and 3.050 billion bushels, respectively.
Grains prices at 0432 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 892.50 -0.75 -0.08% +35.84% 622.41 54
CBOT corn 804.25 -0.75 -0.09% +22.13% 615.40 56
CBOT soy 1590.75 6.50 +0.41% +29.59% 1167.34 37
CBOT rice $15.92 -$0.03 -0.19% +8.71% $14.48 63
WTI crude $91.96 -$0.24 -0.26% -10.68% $98.59 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.240 -$0.054 -4.20% -4.98%
USD/AUD 1.058 0.022 +2.10% +2.07%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
