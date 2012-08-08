SYDNEY, Aug 8 Chicago new-crop soybeans rose on Wednesday, after shedding almost 4 percent over the last two sessions when traders locked in profits on forecasts for more rainfall in the drought-battered Midwest farm belt. The focus is now on the U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand report, set for release on Friday, which is expected to reveal large cuts in 2012/13 corn and soybeans yield projections. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $15.70-3/4 a bushel by 0036 GMT, having closed down 1.2 percent on Tuesday. * New-crop corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.99-3/4 a bushel after dipping 0.6 percent in the previous session. * Spot wheat fell 0.3 percent to $8.86-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * World Weather Inc said rainfall of 0.50 inch to 1.0 inch was now forecast for Wednesday and Thursday in Missouri, west-central Illinois, western and southern Iowa and southern South Dakota. Earlier forecasts predicted rains at between 0.2 inch to 0.75 inch for the region. * Analysts said that while the rains might come too late for the corn crop, much of which has passed the crucial pollination stage of reproduction, they might benefit late-planted soybeans as the crop go through the pod-filling stage. * CBOT corn futures have soared more than 50 percent and soybeans by about 30 percent over the past two months as the worst drought in 56 years devastated the crops. * On Friday, the USDA will update its estimate of the drought damage and analysts polled by Reuters are expecting a big reduction in yields and production. * Analysts are expecting the U.S. corn crop to be the smallest in five years at 11.026 billion bushels, less than the USDA's July estimate of 12.970 billion. * Argentina's 2012/13 corn area is expected to fall 20 percent from the previous year to 3.1 million hectares (7.7 million acres), the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. MARKET NEWS * The yen started Asian trading on the backfoot on Wednesday, having sagged across the board as investors continued to favour riskier assets on hopes the European Central Bank (ECB) and Federal Reserve will add more stimulus soon. * U.S. crude edged down on Wednesday after rising to a 12-week top in the previous session, although supply worries and hopes of more stimulus measures from central banks on both sides of the Atlantic helped keep prices above $93 a barrel. * U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, pushing the S&P above 1,400 for the first time since early May, on growing optimism the ECB would act soon to contain the euro zone's debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Trade data for June 1000 Germany Industrial output 1230 U.S. Q2 productivity, unit labor costs 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 886.50 -2.50 -0.28% +34.93% 622.21 52 CBOT corn 799.75 -0.75 -0.09% +21.45% 615.25 52 CBOT soy 1570.75 5.00 +0.32% +27.96% 1166.68 39 CBOT rice $15.67 -$0.08 -0.51% +6.96% $14.47 52 WTI crude $93.25 -$0.42 -0.45% -9.43% $98.63 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.239 -$0.055 -4.29% -5.07% USD/AUD 1.054 0.017 +1.67% +1.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)