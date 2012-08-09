By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 9 U.S. corn rose on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session as traders readied for the next U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Friday, while weaker-than-expected early corn harvest reports lent further strength to the market. Soybeans fell, giving back some of the gains from the previous session when the oilseed firmed for the first time this week after weather driven losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.15 percent to $8.17-1/2 a bushel after closing up 2 percent in the previous session. * Spot corn rose 0.28 percent to $8.13, having finished up 1.85 percent on Wednesday. * September wheat was up slightly at $8.99-3/4 a bushel after closing up 1.1 percent in the previous session. * New-crop soybeans fell 0.08 percent to $15.80 a bushel, having closed up 1.5 percent. * Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday that Russia had no grounds to ban grain exports but did not rule out protective export tariffs after the end of the 2012 calendar year. The assurance eased wheat futures, which had firmed on concerns of tightening global supplies. * Reports from early harvested corn fields in scattered areas of the Midwest and the northern Mississippi River Delta were not encouraging. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters, on average, estimate the U.S. corn yield at 127.3 bushels per acre, which would be the lowest since 1997. In July, USDA pegged the yield at 146 bushels per acre. * Analysts also expected the USDA to lower its forecasts for U.S. soybean production and yield due to drought. * Wheat production from Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan will drop 30 percent from last year because of drought, a Reuters poll found, fanning fears of a global food price scare. * July was the hottest month in the continental United States on record, beating the hottest month in the devastating Dust Bowl summer of 1936, the U.S. government reported on Wednesday. * The USDA earlier on Wednesday said private exporters reported sales of 140,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2012/13 marketing year. MARKET NEWS * The euro edged lower against the dollar on Wednesday, pressured by soft German economic data, but losses were limited by hopes the European Central Bank may soon take action to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. * Oil futures turned mixed in late trading on Wednesday after leaping to three-month highs on U.S. government data showing a sharp drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles last week and amid worries about lower North Sea oil production. * The Standard & Poor's 500 just extended a streak of gains to a fourth day on Wednesday, ending above 1,400 in another thinly traded session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI yy Jul 0130 China PPI yy Jul 0300 Japan BOJ rate decision Aug 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Jul 0530 China Industrial output yy Jul 0530 China Retail sales yy Jul 0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Jul 1230 U.S. International Trade Jun 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly OPEC OPEC Monthly Report Jul Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 899.75 0.50 +0.06% +36.95% 622.65 57 CBOT corn 817.75 1.25 +0.15% +24.18% 615.85 61 CBOT soy 1580.00 -1.25 -0.08% +28.72% 1166.98 44 CBOT rice $15.69 $0.00 +0.00% +7.10% $14.47 53 WTI crude $93.32 -$0.03 -0.03% -9.36% $98.63 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.237 -$0.057 -4.40% -5.19% USD/AUD 1.056 0.019 +1.82% +1.79% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)