* Traders position for latest USDA forecast on Friday
* Weather concerns buoy soybeans
* Wheat shrugs off Russian assurance of no export ban
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 9 U.S. soybeans extended gains into
a second session on Thursday as the market readied for a supply
and demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while
weather concerns for new-crop oilseed production fed bullish
sentiment in grains.
Corn rose, gaining for a second day after a two-day
sell-off, while wheat tracked higher on worries that grain
production in the Black Sea, which normally supplies around a
quarter of world wheat exports, would be hit by hot, dry
weather.
Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.41
percent to $15.87-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.5 percent.
New-crop corn rose 0.4 percent to $8.19-3/4, extending
grains for the previous two sessions to nearly 2 percent
following a two-day sell-off.
Spot wheat rose 0.39 percent to $9.02-1/4 a bushel
after closing Wednesday up 1.1 percent.
"We do have the USDA numbers coming out tomorrow night, and
the market is trying to position itself for that," Michael
Creed, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank said.
"There's also the concern about the level of rainfall
required, and the level actually received. There is a huge
mismatch there, so there's quite a bit of bullish sentiment
pushing the grains complex higher."
MARKET EXPECTS USDA YIELD CUTS
Despite some wet weather across the U.S. Midwest last
weekend, with more expected on Thursday, analysts remain
concerned over the potential yield damage to new-crop soybeans.
More rains are needed, analysts warned, following recent
weeks of unrelenting heat.
July was the hottest month on record in the continental
United States, surpassing even the devastating Dust Bowl summer
of 1936, the U.S. government said on Wednesday.
Analysts expect the USDA to cut its estimate for new-crop
U.S. soybean production and slash its projections for corn.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters, on average, estimate the U.S.
corn yield at 127.3 bushels per acre, which would be the lowest
since 1997. The USDA pegged the yield at 146 bushels per
acre.
RUSSIAN MINISTER ASSURES MARKET ON WHEAT SUPPLIES
Wheat climbed on Thursday, shrugging off assurances from
Russia's deputy prime minister that there were no grounds for
measures to limit wheat exports, with new-crop stocks sufficient
to ensure the country had enough grain for internal consumption.
However, analysts continue to expect tight Black Sea wheat
production.
A Reuters poll this week found wheat production from Russia,
Ukraine and Kazakhstan will drop 30 percent from last year
because of a drought.
The median forecast from analysts and traders puts the
aggregate crop for the three Black Sea exporting countries at
around 70 million tonnes, versus around 100 million last year.
Grains prices at 0357 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 902.75 3.50 +0.39% +37.40% 622.75 59
CBOT corn 819.75 3.25 +0.40% +24.49% 615.92 61
CBOT soy 1587.75 6.50 +0.41% +29.35% 1167.24 45
CBOT rice $15.66 -$0.03 -0.16% +6.93% $14.47 53
WTI crude $93.58 $0.23 +0.25% -9.11% $98.64 67
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.238 -$0.057 -4.37% -5.16%
USD/AUD 1.060 0.023 +2.22% +2.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)