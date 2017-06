SYDNEY Aug 10 U.S. new-crop corn hit a contract high on Friday ahead of the release of a key U.S. government crop report, widely expected to show large cuts in 2012/13 production estimates.

Chicago Board Of Trade December rose to a contract high of $8.30 by 0353 GMT, surpassing the previous top of $8.29-3/4 a bushel set in the previous session.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture report is expected to cut its estimate of corn production to a six-year low as yields hit levels last seen in 1997.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)