By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 10 U.S. new-crop corn rose on Friday, trading near the record high set in the previous session, ahead of a key U.S. government demand and supply report, which is expected to show corn production at a six-year low as yields hit levels last seen in 1997. Soybeans fell slightly as rains were forecast across the U.S. farm belt, providing much needed moisture to the oilseed. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.58 percent to $8.29-1/2 a bushel, hovering around the record top of $8.29-3/4 a bushel set on Thursday when the grain firmed 0.89 percent. New-crop corn is up 2.6 percent for the week. * November soybeans fell slightly to $16.31 a bushel after jumping 3.16 percent in the previous session. New-crop soybeans remain up 0.14 percent for the week. * Spot wheat rose 0.27 percent to $9.15-1/2 a bushel after climbing 1.53 percent in the previous session. September wheat is up 2.72 percent for the week. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) August crop report, to be released at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT) on Friday, has taken on extra importance since the department's estimates will be based on surveys of farmers and its own experts inspecting fields for the first time since the drought began to rally prices in mid-June. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters, on average, estimate the U.S. corn yield at 127.3 bushels per acre, which would be the lowest since 1997. In July, USDA pegged the yield at 146 bushels per acre. * Rainfall this week totaled 0.25 to 1.00 inch and was scattered over about half of the Midwest, but only about 25 percent received the heavier amount. More rains expected over next 1 to 3 days, providing much needed moisture to soybeans. [here ] * Soybeans strengthened on Thursday after the U.S. government said China bought 165,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, boosting China's total purchases for the week to 271,000 tonnes. Export traders said China may have purchased five to 10 cargoes of U.S. soybeans on Thursday for September through December shipment. Each cargo of soybeans holds 55,000 tonnes. * Global soy supplies are already tight after a drought slashed South American soy production, steering more export demand to the United States. Moves in CBOT soybean options underscored the bullish sentiment, with traders buying $20 November soybean calls. MARKET NEWS * The euro edged lower against the dollar on Wednesday, pressured by soft German economic data, but losses were limited by hopes the European Central Bank may soon take action to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. * Oil futures rose on Thursday, with Brent gaining for the fifth straight session, lifted by stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States, a lower outlook for North Sea Brent production and persistent hopes for economic stimulus. * The Standard & Poor's 500 extended its rally to a fifth day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent support to a market lacking new catalysts. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) China Exports China Imports China Trade balance 0430 Japan Industrial output revised 0645 France Industrial output 1230 U.S. World agricultural supply and demand estimates 1230 U.S. Import/export prices for July 1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed quarterly survey 1800 U.S. Federal budget for July Grains prices at 0022 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 915.50 2.50 +0.27% +39.35% 623.18 64 CBOT corn 828.50 4.75 +0.58% +25.82% 616.21 64 CBOT soy 1631.00 -0.25 -0.02% +32.87% 1168.68 60 CBOT rice $15.92 $0.00 +0.00% +8.71% $14.48 63 WTI crude $93.36 $0.00 +0.00% -9.32% $98.63 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.229 -$0.065 -5.02% -5.80% USD/AUD 1.057 0.020 +1.95% +1.92% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)