By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 10 U.S. new-crop corn rose on
Friday, trading near the record high set in the previous
session, ahead of a key U.S. government demand and supply
report, which is expected to show corn production at a six-year
low as yields hit levels last seen in 1997.
Soybeans fell slightly as rains were forecast across the
U.S. farm belt, providing much needed moisture to the oilseed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.58
percent to $8.29-1/2 a bushel, hovering around the record top of
$8.29-3/4 a bushel set on Thursday when the grain firmed 0.89
percent. New-crop corn is up 2.6 percent for the week.
* November soybeans fell slightly to $16.31 a bushel
after jumping 3.16 percent in the previous session. New-crop
soybeans remain up 0.14 percent for the week.
* Spot wheat rose 0.27 percent to $9.15-1/2 a bushel
after climbing 1.53 percent in the previous session. September
wheat is up 2.72 percent for the week.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) August crop
report, to be released at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT) on Friday,
has taken on extra importance since the department's estimates
will be based on surveys of farmers and its own experts
inspecting fields for the first time since the drought began to
rally prices in mid-June.
* Analysts surveyed by Reuters, on average, estimate the
U.S. corn yield at 127.3 bushels per acre, which would be the
lowest since 1997. In July, USDA pegged the yield at 146 bushels
per acre.
* Rainfall this week totaled 0.25 to 1.00 inch and was
scattered over about half of the Midwest, but only about 25
percent received the heavier amount. More rains expected over
next 1 to 3 days, providing much needed moisture to soybeans. [here
]
* Soybeans strengthened on Thursday after the U.S.
government said China bought 165,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans,
boosting China's total purchases for the week to 271,000 tonnes.
Export traders said China may have purchased five to 10 cargoes
of U.S. soybeans on Thursday for September through December
shipment. Each cargo of soybeans holds 55,000 tonnes.
* Global soy supplies are already tight after a drought
slashed South American soy production, steering more export
demand to the United States. Moves in CBOT soybean options
underscored the bullish sentiment, with traders buying $20
November soybean calls.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro edged lower against the dollar on Wednesday,
pressured by soft German economic data, but losses were limited
by hopes the European Central Bank may soon take action to lower
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
* Oil futures rose on Thursday, with Brent gaining for the
fifth straight session, lifted by stronger-than-expected
economic data from the United States, a lower outlook for North
Sea Brent production and persistent hopes for economic stimulus.
* The Standard & Poor's 500 extended its rally to a fifth
day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering
expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent
support to a market lacking new catalysts.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
China Exports
China Imports
China Trade balance
0430 Japan Industrial output revised
0645 France Industrial output
1230 U.S. World agricultural supply and demand estimates
1230 U.S. Import/export prices for July
1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed quarterly survey
1800 U.S. Federal budget for July
Grains prices at 0022 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 915.50 2.50 +0.27% +39.35% 623.18 64
CBOT corn 828.50 4.75 +0.58% +25.82% 616.21 64
CBOT soy 1631.00 -0.25 -0.02% +32.87% 1168.68 60
CBOT rice $15.92 $0.00 +0.00% +8.71% $14.48 63
WTI crude $93.36 $0.00 +0.00% -9.32% $98.63 67
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.229 -$0.065 -5.02% -5.80%
USD/AUD 1.057 0.020 +1.95% +1.92%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
