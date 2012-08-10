(Corrects to strip out incorrect 2-day percentage change column in table) * New-crop corn hits contract high * USDA report drives gains in corn, analysts say * Soybeans fall as rains forecast for U.S. Midwest By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 10 U.S. new-crop corn rose to a contract high on Friday ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture report that is expected to forecast production of the grain at a six-year low, as yields hit levels not seen since 1997. Soybeans fell as more rains were forecast across the U.S. Midwest, while wheat tracked corn higher. Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose nearly 0.8 percent to a record $8.30-3/4 a bushel, surpassing the $8.29-3/4 a bushel high set in the previous session. New-crop corn is up 2.7 percent for the week. November soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $16.24-1/4 a bushel, giving back some of the gains from the previous session, when the oilseed rose 3.2 percent. New-crop soybeans are on course to finish the week down 0.3 percent. Spot wheat rose 0.4 percent to $9.16-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.5 percent on Thursday. September wheat is up nearly 3 percent for the week. "The market is positioning itself for a very bullish USDA supply and demand report tonight," Luke Matthews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said, explaining why corn prices rose. TIGHT STOCKS EXPECTED IN USDA REPORT Corn prices have surged more than 60 percent in the last two months as the United States reels from the worst drought in 56 years, which has wilted crops. The damage is expected to be highlighted in the latest World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates report, set for release at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT) on Friday. The USDA August crop report has taken on extra importance since the department's estimates will be based on surveys of farmers and its own experts inspecting fields for the first time since the drought began to rally prices in mid-June. Analysts surveyed by Reuters estimate the U.S. corn yield at 127.3 bushels per acre, on average, which would be the lowest since 1997. In July, USDA pegged the yield at 146 bushels. The rains will provide timely relief for soybeans, which unlike corn, are salvageable, analysts said, if the crops receive good moisture. The U.S. National Weather Service said the U.S. farm belt would receive heavy rainfall in the next few days. (here) Soybeans had been supported in the previous session after the U.S. government said China bought 165,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, boosting China's total weekly purchases to 271,000 tonnes. Export traders said China may have bought five to 10 cargoes of U.S. soybeans on Thursday for shipment from September through December. Each cargo of soybeans is 55,000 tonnes. China imported a record 5.87 million tonnes of soy in July, up 4.4 percent from the 5.62 million tonnes in June, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. Global soy supplies are already tight after a drought slashed South American soy production, driving more export demand to the United States. Moves in CBOT soybean options underscored the bullish sentiment, with traders buying $20 November soybean calls. Grains prices at 0325 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 916.75 3.75 +0.41% 623.22 66 CBOT corn 829.00 5.25 +0.64% 616.23 65 CBOT soy 1624.25 -7.00 -0.43% 1168.46 60 CBOT rice $15.88 -$0.04 -0.28% $14.48 60 WTI crude $93.16 -$0.20 -0.21% $98.63 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.229 -$0.065 -5.03% USD/AUD 1.053 0.016 +1.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)