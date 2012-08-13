SYDNEY, Aug 13 U.S. new-crop corn eased on Monday, extending losses from the prior session when prices came off an all-time high, as the market priced in the U.S. Department of Agriculture cutting its corn production forecast by 17 percent and downgrading demand. Soybeans fell 0.7 percent in early Asian trading, giving back all the gains from the previous session, while wheat slipped to post losses of around 3.5 percent in the last two sessions. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.12 percent to $8.08-1/4 a bushel after falling 1.8 percent in the previous session. * New-crop soybeans fell 0.7 percent to $16.32-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent in the previous session. * September wheat fell 0.51 percent to $8.80-3/4 a bushel after falling 3 percent on Friday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its first survey-based report detailing damage from the drought, cut corn production in the United States by 17 percent and domestic and export demand by 12 percent. * The USDA pegged the U.S. corn yield at 123.4 bushels per acre, below the average trade estimate of 127.3 bushels and down from its July estimate of 146 bushels. The department has now slashed the corn yield by a total 42.6 bushels in two months. * USDA cuts Russian wheat production forecasts, but adjustments smaller than expected. USDA cut wheat production in the former Soviet Union states by 5.6 million tonnes to 82.96 million, and dropped Russian output by 6 million tonnes to 43 million. There have been persistent rumors that Russia could curb exports to preserve supplies, as it did in 2010 when its crops were devastated by a drought, which rallied 2010 prices. * Demand for corn by the domestic livestock and ethanol sectors and to be exported was dropped by a combined 1.4 billion bushels. The USDA cut corn imports by China from all global sources by 60 percent to 2 million tonnes. * USDA pegged U.S. soybean yields at 36.1 bushels per acre, below expectations for 37.8 bushels. * The governors of two poultry-growing states asked the Obama administration on Friday to waive a requirement to use corn ethanol in motor fuel, saying the grain is needed to feed livestock that provide food for people. In a letter, the governors of Maryland and Delaware asked the Environmental Protection Agency for relief from record-high corn prices through a whole or partial waiver of the so-called ethanol mandate. MARKET NEWS * The currency markets got off to a nondescript start on Monday, with commodity currencies under mild pressure first thing as investors continued to worry about the health of the global economy following last week's disappointing Chinese data. * Oil prices slipped on Friday on data showing China's crude oil imports dropped in July and on weaker global oil demand forecasts by the International Energy Agency. * The Standard & Poor's 500 finished slightly higher on Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity was light and gains were slight as the market enters a seasonally slow period. Grains prices at 0121 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 880.75 -4.50 -0.51% - 877.42 51 CBOT corn 808.25 -1.00 -0.12% - 773.90 51 CBOT soy 1632.25 -11.50 -0.70% - 1591.65 63 CBOT rice $15.89 -$0.06 -0.38% - $15.54 64 WTI crude $93.26 $0.39 +0.42% - $89.09 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.227 -0.002 -0.19% - USD/AUD 1.054 -0.001 -0.11% -0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)