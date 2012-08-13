SYDNEY, Aug 13 U.S. new-crop corn eased on
Monday, extending losses from the prior session when prices came
off an all-time high, as the market priced in the U.S.
Department of Agriculture cutting its corn production forecast
by 17 percent and downgrading demand.
Soybeans fell 0.7 percent in early Asian trading, giving
back all the gains from the previous session, while wheat
slipped to post losses of around 3.5 percent in the last two
sessions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.12
percent to $8.08-1/4 a bushel after falling 1.8 percent in the
previous session.
* New-crop soybeans fell 0.7 percent to $16.32-1/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent in the previous session.
* September wheat fell 0.51 percent to $8.80-3/4 a
bushel after falling 3 percent on Friday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its first
survey-based report detailing damage from the drought, cut corn
production in the United States by 17 percent and domestic and
export demand by 12 percent.
* The USDA pegged the U.S. corn yield at 123.4 bushels per
acre, below the average trade estimate of 127.3 bushels and down
from its July estimate of 146 bushels. The department has now
slashed the corn yield by a total 42.6 bushels in two months.
* USDA cuts Russian wheat production forecasts, but
adjustments smaller than expected. USDA cut wheat production in
the former Soviet Union states by 5.6 million tonnes to 82.96
million, and dropped Russian output by 6 million tonnes to 43
million. There have been persistent rumors that Russia could
curb exports to preserve supplies, as it did in 2010 when its
crops were devastated by a drought, which rallied 2010 prices.
* Demand for corn by the domestic livestock and ethanol
sectors and to be exported was dropped by a combined 1.4 billion
bushels. The USDA cut corn imports by China from all global
sources by 60 percent to 2 million tonnes.
* USDA pegged U.S. soybean yields at 36.1 bushels per acre,
below expectations for 37.8 bushels.
* The governors of two poultry-growing states asked the
Obama administration on Friday to waive a requirement to use
corn ethanol in motor fuel, saying the grain is needed to feed
livestock that provide food for people. In a letter, the
governors of Maryland and Delaware asked the Environmental
Protection Agency for relief from record-high corn prices
through a whole or partial waiver of the so-called ethanol
mandate.
MARKET NEWS
* The currency markets got off to a nondescript start on
Monday, with commodity currencies under mild pressure first
thing as investors continued to worry about the health of the
global economy following last week's disappointing Chinese data.
* Oil prices slipped on Friday on data showing China's crude
oil imports dropped in July and on weaker global oil demand
forecasts by the International Energy Agency.
* The Standard & Poor's 500 finished slightly higher on
Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity
was light and gains were slight as the market enters a
seasonally slow period.
Grains prices at 0121 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 880.75 -4.50 -0.51% - 877.42 51
CBOT corn 808.25 -1.00 -0.12% - 773.90 51
CBOT soy 1632.25 -11.50 -0.70% - 1591.65 63
CBOT rice $15.89 -$0.06 -0.38% - $15.54 64
WTI crude $93.26 $0.39 +0.42% - $89.09 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.227 -0.002 -0.19% -
USD/AUD 1.054 -0.001 -0.11% -0.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)