* Soybeans pressured by cooler, wetter U.S. weather * Corn dips on profit-taking after hitting record high on Friday * Market eyes demand rationing, prices to remain high * Wheat lower as global supply fears ease (Updates with closing prices, USDA crop ratings) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Aug 13 U.S. new-crop soybean futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday as improving weather in the Midwest crop belt brightened crop prospects and helped trigger a round of fund long liquidation. Wheat extended losses to 6 percent over two sessions and fell to a near three-week low as fears of shortfalls in key global growing areas eased. Corn futures fell 2 percent on pressure from the approaching U.S. harvest and profit-taking from last week's record-high prices, although worries about supplies following this summer's historic drought underpinned the market. Soybean futures at the Chicago Board of Trade tumbled on cooler temperatures and light rains in the Midwest that could boost prospects for late-planted soybeans. "How much improvement we will get, we don't know, but probably in the deep southern areas and the northern areas the crop can benefit from the recent rainfall," said Anne Frick with Jefferies Bache in New York. "I would suspect we are going to see an increase in crop condition ratings tonight, and I think that is being reflected in the prices," Frick said. After the close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said 30 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was rated in good to excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week and in line with a pre-report Reuters poll of analyst expectations. Ratings for corn, which have fallen for nine straight weeks due to the worst drought in 56 years, were unchanged at 23 percent good to excellent -- also in line with trade expectations. At the CBOT, most-active November soybeans settled down 43 cents, or 2.6 percent, at $16.00-3/4 per bushel. September wheat fell 28-1/2 cents, or 3.2 percent, to $8.56-3/4 a bushel. Benchmark December corn ended down 17 cents, or 2.1 percent, at $7.92-1/4 per bushel. Commodity funds were net sellers of 16,000 contracts of corn, 12,000 of soybeans and 7,000 of wheat, trade sources estimated. Soybeans set back in spite of a big cut in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's U.S. 2012/13 soybean production and stocks estimates on Friday. "We had a tepid response on Friday to the bullish numbers, and that says the market might be a little tired," Frick said. The approach of the corn harvest, coupled with anecdotal reports that combines have already begun rolling in scattered areas of the Midwest, pressured corn futures. CBOT December corn has fallen nearly 7 percent from its peak of $8.49, the all-time high for any corn contract, set on Friday. USDA did not issue a figure on the progress of the corn harvest but said it expected to issue its first such figure in its next weekly report. The government said 10 percent of the corn crop was mature, ahead of the five-year average of 3 percent. "With harvest around the corner, or actually starting in some places, there is no sense of urgency to bid up for anything," said Bill Gentry, a broker with Risk Management Commodities in Lafayette, Indiana. However, the market found underlying support and bounced off session lows, supported by the USDA's forecast on Friday for U.S. corn inventories to drop to a 17-year low by next summer. The USDA last week slashed its estimate of U.S. corn production and cut its forecast of U.S. 2012/13 corn ending stocks to 650 million bushels, the smallest since 1995/96. "We will continue to find strong underlying support off the tight balance sheet," said Shawn McCambridge with Jefferies Bache in Chicago. FOOD-VERSUS-FUEL DEBATE USDA's corn stocks forecasts intensified fears that the world is heading for a repeat of the 2008 food supply crisis. The aggressive stance of the USDA reflected the severity of the damage from a drought centered in the U.S. Midwest farm belt, which grows 75 percent of the country's corn and soy crops that are used for food, feed and biofuels. The rally in grain prices has renewed the food-versus-fuel debate centered on the U.S. ethanol mandate, as 40 percent of the corn crop will be made into fuel for cars and trucks. France, the United States and G20 president Mexico will hold a conference call at the end of August to discuss whether an emergency international meeting is required to tackle soaring grain prices caused by the worst U.S. drought in half a century. CBOT WHEAT UNDER PRESSURE CBOT wheat fell on follow-through selling after the USDA on Friday raised its estimates for U.S. wheat production. The market was also pressured by smaller-than-expected cuts in global wheat production, especially in Russia, despite inclement weather dimming eastern Europe crop prospects. Wheat prices have dropped for the last two weeks but are up more than 40 percent since mid-June. There have been persistent rumors that Russia could curb exports to preserve supplies, as it did in 2010 when its crops were devastated by a drought. But over the weekend Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat. "The Russian sale to Egypt kind of takes the notion they are going to restrict exports off the board here, at least for the short term," McCambridge at Jefferies Bache said. "If we see production areas remain very dry coming up to 2013/14 winter wheat planting season, and if they are aggressive on the front end of this export market, it could force the (Russian) government's hand to slow things down," he said. Prices at 2:37 p.m. CDT (1937 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 782.75 -17.25 -2.2% 21.1% CBOT soy 1622.25 -51.00 -3.1% 35.4% CBOT meal 504.80 -16.30 -3.1% 63.2% CBOT soyoil 53.10 -0.68 -1.3% 1.9% CBOT wheat 856.75 -28.50 -3.2% 31.3% CBOT rice 1565.50 -29.00 -1.8% 7.2% EU wheat 256.75 -7.25 -2.8% 26.8% US crude 92.75 -0.12 -0.1% -6.2% Dow Jones 13,167 -41 -0.3% 7.8% Gold 1610.50 -8.94 -0.6% 3.0% Euro/dollar 1.2333 0.0054 0.4% -4.7% Dollar Index 82.4200 -0.1330 -0.2% 2.8% Baltic Freight 764 -10 -1.3% -56.0% (Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by John Wallace, Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)