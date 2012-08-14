By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 14 New-crop soybeans rose on Tuesday, rebounding slightly from sharp losses in the previous session when the oilseed complex fell on crop-friendly weather forecasts and the liquidation of long positions. Global Weather Monitoring forecast light showers and cooler temperatures around the Midwest for next week, providing help for late-planted soybeans. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.19 percent to $16.03-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.62 percent on Monday. * December corn firmed 0.13 percent to $7.93-1/4 a bushel after finishing down 2.1 percent in the previous session. * Spot wheat was little changed at $8.57 a bushel, having closed down 3.04 percent on Monday. * The condition of the U.S. soybean crop improved last week, helped by recent rains that may boost harvest prospects for a crop that struggled through much of the summer due to the worst drought in five decades. The government rated the U.S. soybean crop 30 percent good to excellent as of Aug. 12, up 1 percentage point from a week earlier and in line with the average of estimates in a Reuters survey of 12 analysts. * The rain also stabilized the corn crop, breaking a string of nine straight weeks where condition ratings dropped due to the scorching temperatures and dry soils, a U.S. Agriculture Department report released on Monday showed. The corn crop was rated 23 percent good to excellent, unchanged form a week earlier. Corn conditions also matched analysts' expectations. * Soybeans under pressure in recent days on cooler temperatures and light rains in the Midwest that could boost prospects for late-planted soybeans. Global Weather Monitoring said from 0.20 to 0.60 inch (0.5-1.5 cm) of rain with isolated heavier amounts fell over the weekend in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois. * Similar rainfall to that recorded over the weekend was expected on Monday in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, and from late Wednesday into Friday about 85 percent of the Midwest can expect from 0.30 inch to 0.80 inch of rain. * Commodity funds were net sellers of 16,000 contracts of corn, 12,000 of soybeans and 7,000 of wheat, trade sources estimated. MARKET NEWS * The euro held onto most of its gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering overnight in a move exaggerated by thin market conditions. * Brent crude prices rose on Monday in choppy trade, hitting a three-month peak on concerns about North Sea supply and Middle East tensions, while fears about a slowing global economy checked gains. * U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Q2 GDP flash estimate 0900 EZ Industrial production 0900 EZ Q2 GDP flash estimate 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores 1230 U.S. Producer prices 1230 U.S. Retail sales 1400 U.S. Business inventories 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0033 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 857.00 0.25 +0.03% -3.19% 875.78 45 CBOT corn 793.25 1.00 +0.13% -1.98% 772.90 49 CBOT soy 1603.75 3.00 +0.19% -2.43% 1589.43 62 CBOT rice $15.67 $0.01 +0.06% -1.76% $15.52 55 WTI crude $92.80 $0.07 +0.08% -0.08% $89.37 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.233 $0.000 +0.01% +0.35% USD/AUD 1.052 0.000 +0.03% -0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)