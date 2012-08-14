* Soybean crop-condition improves on Midwest rains * Corn ticks up on supply concerns, harvest looms (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Chicago new-crop soybeans were little changed on Tuesday after previous session's losses as an improved weather outlook for the U.S. Midwest weighed on prices, while corn rose half a percent on supply worries. Wheat ticked up, after sliding 6 percent in the last two sessions to a near three-week low as fears of shortfalls in key global exporting regions eased. "The market is under pressure from the U.S. weather and crop conditions which have stopped declining, although ratings are still pretty bad," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore, referring to soybeans. "Overall, the demand is pretty supportive around $16 a bushel." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $16.02-3/4 a bushel by 0351 GMT after sliding 2.6 percent in the previous session. December corn added 0.5 percent to $7.96 a bushel and September wheat gained around half a percent to $8.60-3/4 a bushel. The front-month corn has lost 6.8 percent since hitting a record high of $8.43-3/4 a bushel on Friday, while soybeans are down nearly 6 percent from an all-time high of $17.77-3/4 a bushel on July 20. The condition of the U.S. soybean crop improved last week, helped by recent rains that may improve prospects for a crop that struggled through much of the summer, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report said after the market closed on Monday. The rain also stabilized the corn crop, breaking a string of nine straight weeks where condition ratings dropped due to the scorching temperatures and dry soils. The USDA said 30 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week and in line with a pre-report Reuters poll of analyst expectations. Ratings for corn were unchanged at 23 percent good-to-excellent. Still, ratings for both remained at the lowest since 1988. Commodity funds were net sellers of 16,000 contracts of corn, 12,000 of soybeans and 7,000 of wheat, trade sources estimated. The corn market is finding support from the USDA's forecast on Friday for U.S. corn inventories to drop to a 17-year low by next summer. The USDA slashed its estimate of U.S. corn production and cut its forecast of U.S. 2012/13 corn ending stocks to 650 million bushels, the smallest since 1995/96. The rally in grain prices has renewed the food-versus-fuel debate centered on the U.S. ethanol mandate, as 40 percent of the corn crop will be made into fuel for cars and trucks. France, the United States and G20 president Mexico will hold a conference call at the end of August to discuss whether an emergency international meeting is required to tackle soaring grain prices caused by the worst U.S. drought in half a century. Wheat has been under pressure since the USDA raised its estimates for U.S. wheat production on Friday. The market was also weighed down by smaller-than-expected cuts in global wheat production, especially in Russia, despite inclement weather dimming eastern Europe crop prospects. There have been persistent rumors that Russia could curb exports to preserve supplies, as it did in 2010 when its crops were devastated by a drought. But over the weekend Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat. Prices at 0351 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 860.75 4.00 +0.47% -5.72% 873.10 45 CBOT corn 796.00 3.75 +0.47% -3.37% 768.44 49 CBOT soy 1602.75 2.00 +0.12% -1.75% 1583.97 62 CBOT rice $15.70 $0.04 +0.29% -1.38% $15.49 55 WTI crude $92.74 $0.01 +0.01% -0.66% $89.07 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.234 $0.005 +0.43% +0.45% USD/AUD 1.051 -0.004 -0.38% -0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)