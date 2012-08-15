SYDNEY, Aug 15 U.S. wheat futures rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday, recouping part of the previous session's losses after a big Russian sale of the grain to Egypt, which eased fears that the world's fourth-largest wheat exporter would curb exports. Despite the slight recovery in wheat prices, new-crop wheat remains down 4.6 percent for the week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat rose 0.51 percent to $8.44 a bushel, having closed down 17 cents, or 2 percent, in the previous session. * New-crop corn rose 0.25 percent to $7.91 a bushel, recouping most of the losses from the previous session when the grain fell 0.4 percent. * November soybeans firmed 0.14 percent to $16.00-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday. * Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, bought 120,000 tonnes of the grain from Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, three days after buying 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at its previous tender. * Russia has endured a drought that may cut its wheat harvest in the 2012/13 season by 20 percent, to around 45.5 million tonnes. But the head of Russia's Grain Union last week said Russia will have enough grain for export and domestic consumption at least until the end of 2012. * Bids for the latest Egyptian tender showed U.S. wheat was priced higher than wheat from Russia. * Two U.S. governors asked the United States government on Tuesday to waive this year's mandate for making ethanol from corn, adding pressure on it to relieve meat producers from high corn prices spurred by the worst drought in more than 50 years. * Soybeans came under pressure on Tuesday despite a monthly industry report on the U.S. soybean crush that came in above trade expectations, indicating higher-than-expected domestic soy usage. The National Oilseed Processors Association reported the monthly U.S. soybean crush for July at 137.380 million bushels, above an average of trade estimates for 132.5 million. * Weather forecasts also weighed on soybeans earlier in the week. Weather forecasts for the Midwest crop belt called for cooler temperatures and scattered rains, which could improve yield prospects for late-planted soybeans. * Improved crop weather aided soybeans last week. The U.S. Department of Agriculture late Monday said 30 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was rated in good to excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week. * Weekly corn ratings were unchanged, with 23 percent of the crop rated good to excellent, breaking a string of nine straight weeks where condition ratings dropped due to scorching temperatures and dry soils. Still, ratings for both remained the lowest since 1988. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near one-month highs against the yen in early Asian trade on Wednesday, having broken out of a slim trading range after surprisingly upbeat retail sales dampened talk of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. * Brent oil futures ended at a fresh three-month high on Tuesday as strong U.S. retail sales, tighter North Sea crude supplies and speculation about economic stimulus outweighed weak euro zone growth data. * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday in what investors described as a fatigued market after the S&P 500 rose in seven of the past eight sessions. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. CPI 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey 1315 U.S. Industrial output 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Grains prices at 0041 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 844.00 4.25 +0.51% -4.66% 875.35 38 CBOT corn 791.00 2.00 +0.25% -2.26% 772.83 43 CBOT soy 1600.25 2.25 +0.14% -2.65% 1589.31 54 CBOT rice $15.29 -$0.01 -0.03% -4.14% $15.51 37 WTI crude $93.13 -$0.30 -0.32% +0.43% $89.57 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.233 $0.001 +0.04% -0.04% USD/AUD 1.047 -0.002 -0.16% -0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)