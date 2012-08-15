* Wheat ticks up after sliding 8 pct in 3 sessions
* Russia's wheat sales to Egypt pressure prices
* Soy, corn markets underpinned by tight supplies
* Improved weather for U.S. Midwest may help soy yields
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 U.S. wheat edged up on
Wednesday, after suffering its biggest three-day decline since
July last year in a selloff triggered by Russia's exports to
Egypt in two tenders this week, which eased concerns over
supplies from the Black Sea region.
Corn and soybeans rose, underpinned by tightening global
supplies following the U.S. grain belt's worst drought in more
than five decades.
There is more room for Chicago wheat to fall for it to
become competent in the export market and replace corn in animal
feed business, analysts said.
"There has been a selloff in the wheat market so a mild
recovery today wouldn't be surprising but Chicago wheat is still
60 to 80 cents too expensive with every measure you look at,"
said one analyst. "We will see some speculative length come out
of Chicago wheat."
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop November soybeans rose
0.8 percent to $16.10-1/4 a bushel by 0250 GMT, while December
corn added 0.7 percent to $7.94-1/4 a bushel. September
wheat rose 0.7 percent to $8.46 a bushel.
The front-month wheat prices have lost more than 8
percent in the last three sessions, the biggest three-day loss
since July last year.
Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, bought 120,000
tonnes of wheat from Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, three days
after buying 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at its previous
tender.
Russia has endured a drought that may cut its wheat harvest
in the 2012/13 season by 20 percent to around 45.5 million
tonnes. But the head of Russia's Grain Union last week said
Russia will have enough grain for export and domestic
consumption at least until the end of 2012.
Bids for the latest Egyptian tender showed U.S. wheat was
priced higher than wheat from Russia.
However, traders and analysts in the U.S. said Russia's
government could still impose restrictions on grain exports
later in the year. The latest sales were for delivery in
September, and some said offers of Russian wheat were scarce
from October forward.
Soybean prices drew support from a monthly industry report
on the U.S. soybean crush that came in above trade expectations,
indicating higher-than-expected domestic soy usage. The National
Oilseed Processors Association reported the monthly U.S. soybean
crush for July at 137.380 million bushels, above an average of
trade estimates for 132.5 million.
But improved weather in the Midwest and stabilizing U.S.
crop ratings have kept a lid on the soybean and corn markets.
Weather forecasts for the Midwest crop belt called for
cooler temperatures and scattered rains, which could improve
yield prospects for late-planted soybeans.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 30 percent
of the U.S. soybean crop was rated in good to excellent
condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week.
Weekly corn ratings were unchanged, with 23 percent of the
crop rated good to excellent, breaking a string of nine straight
weeks where condition ratings dropped due to scorching
temperatures and dry soils.
Grain markets have surged since June as the worst drought in
half a century in the United States withered corn and soy crops.
Supply concerns remain intense despite a pullback in prices
since Friday when traders booked profits after a closely watched
U.S. government report updated crop estimates.
Prices at 0250 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 846.00 6.25 +0.74% -7.34% 872.61 39
CBOT corn 794.25 5.25 +0.67% -3.58% 768.38 45
CBOT soy 1610.25 12.25 +0.77% -1.29% 1584.22 54
CBOT rice $15.31 $0.02 +0.13% -3.83% $15.48 38
WTI crude $93.17 -$0.26 -0.28% -0.20% $89.09 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.233 $0.003 +0.28% +0.30%
USD/AUD 1.047 -0.008 -0.77% -0.94%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)