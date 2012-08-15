* Wheat ticks up after sliding 8 pct in 3 sessions * Russia's wheat sales to Egypt pressure prices * Soy, corn markets underpinned by tight supplies * Improved weather for U.S. Midwest may help soy yields (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 15 U.S. wheat edged up on Wednesday, after suffering its biggest three-day decline since July last year in a selloff triggered by Russia's exports to Egypt in two tenders this week, which eased concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region. Corn and soybeans rose, underpinned by tightening global supplies following the U.S. grain belt's worst drought in more than five decades. There is more room for Chicago wheat to fall for it to become competent in the export market and replace corn in animal feed business, analysts said. "There has been a selloff in the wheat market so a mild recovery today wouldn't be surprising but Chicago wheat is still 60 to 80 cents too expensive with every measure you look at," said one analyst. "We will see some speculative length come out of Chicago wheat." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop November soybeans rose 0.8 percent to $16.10-1/4 a bushel by 0250 GMT, while December corn added 0.7 percent to $7.94-1/4 a bushel. September wheat rose 0.7 percent to $8.46 a bushel. The front-month wheat prices have lost more than 8 percent in the last three sessions, the biggest three-day loss since July last year. Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, bought 120,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, three days after buying 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at its previous tender. Russia has endured a drought that may cut its wheat harvest in the 2012/13 season by 20 percent to around 45.5 million tonnes. But the head of Russia's Grain Union last week said Russia will have enough grain for export and domestic consumption at least until the end of 2012. Bids for the latest Egyptian tender showed U.S. wheat was priced higher than wheat from Russia. However, traders and analysts in the U.S. said Russia's government could still impose restrictions on grain exports later in the year. The latest sales were for delivery in September, and some said offers of Russian wheat were scarce from October forward. Soybean prices drew support from a monthly industry report on the U.S. soybean crush that came in above trade expectations, indicating higher-than-expected domestic soy usage. The National Oilseed Processors Association reported the monthly U.S. soybean crush for July at 137.380 million bushels, above an average of trade estimates for 132.5 million. But improved weather in the Midwest and stabilizing U.S. crop ratings have kept a lid on the soybean and corn markets. Weather forecasts for the Midwest crop belt called for cooler temperatures and scattered rains, which could improve yield prospects for late-planted soybeans. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 30 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was rated in good to excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week. Weekly corn ratings were unchanged, with 23 percent of the crop rated good to excellent, breaking a string of nine straight weeks where condition ratings dropped due to scorching temperatures and dry soils. Grain markets have surged since June as the worst drought in half a century in the United States withered corn and soy crops. Supply concerns remain intense despite a pullback in prices since Friday when traders booked profits after a closely watched U.S. government report updated crop estimates. Prices at 0250 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 846.00 6.25 +0.74% -7.34% 872.61 39 CBOT corn 794.25 5.25 +0.67% -3.58% 768.38 45 CBOT soy 1610.25 12.25 +0.77% -1.29% 1584.22 54 CBOT rice $15.31 $0.02 +0.13% -3.83% $15.48 38 WTI crude $93.17 -$0.26 -0.28% -0.20% $89.09 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.233 $0.003 +0.28% +0.30% USD/AUD 1.047 -0.008 -0.77% -0.94% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)