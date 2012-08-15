* Soybeans up 2 percent on cash market demand
* Farmer soy offerings slowed; processor margins stay strong
* Corn higher, follows strength in soybeans and energy
* Wheat ticks up after falling 8 pct in three sessions
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Aug 15 Soybean futures rose 2 percent
on Wednesday on continued demand from exporters and domestic
processors in the cash markets even as the worst U.S. drought in
half a century tightened supplies.
Corn rose nearly as much on spillover strength from soy and
energy prices, and wheat also advanced, rebounding after a
three-day slide.
Several domestic soy processing plants raised their cash
basis bids for soybeans in the past day by 10 to 15 cents per
bushel as farmer offerings slowed. Profit margins for
soybean processors have been strong due to near record-high
prices for soymeal, creating an incentive for processors to buy
and crush soybeans.
Demand for soymeal, a source of protein in animal feed, has
climbed as feed mixers seek a replacement for a competing
ingredient, dried distillers' grains (DDGs), a byproduct of
ethanol production.
"(Soybean) Crush margins are terrific. Meal demand is very
strong, and part of that is because of less DDG availability,
with ethanol plants reducing their grind. So the demand for
protein has floated all those values," said Terry Linn, analyst
with the Linn Group, a Chicago brokerage and research firm.
On the export side of the market, the cash premium for
promptly shipped U.S. soybean barges at the U.S. Gulf Coast
spiked as at least one exporter was short of needed soybeans
amid very tight supplies in the marketing pipeline, traders
said.
Traders noted unconfirmed talk that China, the world's top
soybean buyer, was pricing U.S. soybeans.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, benchmark November soybeans
settled up 36-1/2 cents, or 2.3 percent, at $16.34-1/2 per
bushel.
"Crops are bad, carry-out is low, users are short and
there's a huge amount of demand to ration," said Paul Haugens,
vice president for Newedge USA. "And $7.50 corn or $16 beans
isn't going to do the job. Prices have to go higher than this."
EYE ON ENERGY PRICES
Cash corn basis bids have been mixed with values firming in
parts of the Midwest interior, while slow export demand has kept
a lid on cash corn values at the U.S. Gulf.
Nonetheless, corn futures got a lift Wednesday from rising
energy prices, with spot RBOB gasoline futures up 2.5
percent. Corn is linked to energy markets through its use as a
feedstock for ethanol.
"Gasoline demand has been pretty good and you've got RBOB up
today, so that is certainly supportive to ethanol," said Jim
Gerlach, president of A/C Trading in Fowler, Indiana.
CBOT December corn rose 15 cents, or 1.9 percent, to
$8.04 a bushel, but was still well below Friday's all-time high
of $8.49.
Ethanol output has rebounded in recent weeks after soaring
corn prices and poor profit margins forced some U.S. plants to
temporarily shutter or slow operations. U.S. government data
released Wednesday showed ethanol production rose to 819,000
barrels per day for the week ended Aug. 10, the third straight
weekly rise in output.
RUSSIAN WHEAT EXPORTS EYED
September wheat ended up 7 cents, or 0.8 percent, at
$8.46-3/4 per bushel. Front-month CBOT wheat lost more than 8
percent in the previous three sessions, the biggest three-day
loss since July 2011.
Dealers said the market remained underpinned by tightness in
supplies of Russian wheat and the possibility that some kind of
export controls may be imposed in the next few weeks.
Russia's exportable grain surplus of 10 million to 11
million tonnes could run out by November if the country retains
a high pace of shipments in coming months, SovEcon agricultural
analysts said, fanning fears about export limits.
Prices at 3:00 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 794.00 14.25 1.8% 22.8%
CBOT soy 1659.75 36.25 2.2% 38.5%
CBOT meal 520.00 13.40 2.7% 68.1%
CBOT soyoil 53.07 0.28 0.5% 1.9%
CBOT wheat 846.75 7.00 0.8% 29.7%
CBOT rice 1516.50 -12.50 -0.8% 3.8%
EU wheat 256.25 1.25 0.5% 26.5%
US crude 94.20 0.77 0.8% -4.7%
Dow Jones 13,164 -9 -0.1% 7.7%
Gold 1604.01 5.97 0.4% 2.6%
Euro/dollar 1.2286 -0.0036 -0.3% -5.1%
Dollar Index 82.6650 0.1820 0.2% 3.1%
Baltic Freight 728 -22 -2.9% -58.1%
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Nigel Hunt in
London, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sarah McFarlane in
London; Editing by Dale Hudson, Alison Birrane, John Wallace and
Jim Marshall)