SYDNEY, Aug 16 U.S. soybeans nudged higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session when the oilseed rose more than 2 percent on demand from domestic processors and for exports. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.15 percent to $16.37 a bushel, having closed up 2.28 percent on Wednesday. The contract hit an all-time high on July 23 of $16.91-1/2. * New-crop corn was little changed at $8.04-1/2 a bushel after closing up 1.9 percent in the previous session. * Spot wheat was also little changed at $8.46-3/4 a bushel, having finished up 0.83 percent on Wednesday. * Several domestic soy processing plants raised their cash basis bids for soybeans in the past day by 10 to 15 cents per bushel as farmer offerings slowed. Profit margins for soybean processors have been strong due to near record-high prices for soymeal, creating an incentive for processors to buy and crush soybeans. * Demand for soymeal, a source of protein in animal feed, has climbed as feed mixers seek a replacement for a competing ingredient, dried distillers' grains (DDGs), a byproduct of ethanol production. * The cash premium for promptly shipped U.S. soybean barges at the U.S. Gulf Coast spiked on Wednesday as at least one exporter was short of needed soybeans amid very tight supplies in the marketing pipeline, traders said. * Cash corn basis bids have been mixed with values firming in parts of the Midwest interior, while slow export demand has kept a lid on cash corn values at the U.S. Gulf. * U.S. ethanol production rose slightly last week, the third consecutive week of climbing output in a market pinched by high corn prices and squeezed profits. * Dealers said the market remained underpinned by tightness in supplies of Russian wheat and the possibility that some kind of export controls may be imposed in the next few weeks. Russia's exportable grain surplus of 10 million to 11 million tonnes could run out by November if the country retains a high pace of shipments in coming months, SovEcon agricultural analysts said, fanning fears about export limits. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near one-month highs against the yen in early Asian trade on Wednesday, having broken out of a slim trading range after surprisingly upbeat retail sales dampened talk of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. * Brent crude oil futures closed above $116 a barrel at the highest level in more than three months on Wednesday, as a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and expectations for lower North Sea oil output painted a tighter supply picture on both sides of the Atlantic. * U.S. stocks spent another session in a tight range on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending a few points higher and extending a rally that seems to be happening in slow motion. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Inflation 1000 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index 1230 U.S. Housing starts 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Grains prices at 0033 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 846.75 0.00 +0.00% -7.26% 872.63 38 CBOT corn 804.50 0.50 +0.06% -2.34% 768.73 49 CBOT soy 1637.00 2.50 +0.15% +0.35% 1585.11 49 CBOT rice $15.19 $0.02 +0.16% -4.59% $15.47 34 WTI crude $94.46 $0.13 +0.14% +1.18% $89.13 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.230 $0.001 +0.09% +0.11% USD/AUD 1.051 -0.004 -0.41% -0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)