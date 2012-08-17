By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 17 U.S. wheat rose on Friday,
extending gains to a third session, as data from Russia's
SovEcon consultancy showed wheat stocks at a six-year low,
fanning concerns that Russia could take steps to limit grain
exports.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December wheat rose 0.23
percent to $8.83-3/4 a bushel after finishing up 1.79 percent on
Thursday. New-crop wheat is on course to finish the week down
1.94 percent.
* Spot wheat rose 0.26 percent to $8.64 a bushel,
having closed up 1.77 percent on Thursday. September wheat is
down 2.4 percent for the week.
* December corn fell 0.4 percent to $8.04-1/4 a bushel
after firming 0.44 percent in the previous session. New-crop
corn is down 0.62 percent for the week.
* November soybeans eased 0.2 percent to $16.22 a
bushel, having finished down 0.57 percent in the previous
session. New-crop soybeans are down 1.29 percent for the week.
* Russia's SovEcon consultancy estimates Russian grain
stocks at farms stood at 15.73 million tonnes as of Aug. 1,
their lowest level since 2006. Wheat stocks fell to their lowest
level since 2003 at 10.61 million tonnes. Russian grain stocks
were down 18 percent year-on-year while wheat stocks were down
30 percent after the sales volume increased by 60 percent.
* Dry weather in Western Australia, the country's main
producing and exporting region, could hurt the developing wheat
crop there.
* New-crop soybean futures under pressure from much-needed
rains in the U.S. Midwest crop belt that could improve yield
prospects for late-planted crops.
* Worries about the size of the U.S. corn crop continued to
underpin the market. A weekly climate report showed the worst
U.S. drought in a half century kept a tight hold on top farm
states over the past week. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicated
that rain provided some relief to parched farm land stretching
from Iowa through Ohio, while other areas including the southern
and central Plains were not as lucky and remained parched.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro rose versus the U.S. dollar and yen on Thursday
as investors pared bearish bets against the greenback o n raised
expectations of action from the European Central Bank to contain
the region's more than two-year old debt crisis.
* Oil prices hit a three-month peak on Thursday as comments
from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to back the
European Central Bank's efforts to combat the euro zone crisis
lifted equities, pressured the dollar and fed hopes for more
economic stimulus.
* The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since early April
on Thursday after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel
that appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to
fight the region's debt crisis, while Cisco Systems jumped after
it raised its dividend.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany producer prices for July
0900 EZ Eurostat trade
1355 Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment
1400 U.S. leading indicators for July
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Grains prices at 0026 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 883.75 2.00 +0.23% +4.37% 880.17 47
CBOT corn 804.25 -3.25 -0.40% +0.03% 784.08 48
CBOT soy 1622.00 -3.25 -0.20% -0.76% 1601.73 46
CBOT rice $15.26 -$0.06 -0.42% +0.59% $15.53 38
WTI crude $95.26 -$0.34 -0.36% +0.99% $90.26 73
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.235 $0.000 -0.02% +0.51%
USD/AUD 1.051 0.000 +0.03% +0.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)