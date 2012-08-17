By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 17 U.S. wheat rose on Friday, extending gains to a third session, as data from Russia's SovEcon consultancy showed wheat stocks at a six-year low, fanning concerns that Russia could take steps to limit grain exports. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December wheat rose 0.23 percent to $8.83-3/4 a bushel after finishing up 1.79 percent on Thursday. New-crop wheat is on course to finish the week down 1.94 percent. * Spot wheat rose 0.26 percent to $8.64 a bushel, having closed up 1.77 percent on Thursday. September wheat is down 2.4 percent for the week. * December corn fell 0.4 percent to $8.04-1/4 a bushel after firming 0.44 percent in the previous session. New-crop corn is down 0.62 percent for the week. * November soybeans eased 0.2 percent to $16.22 a bushel, having finished down 0.57 percent in the previous session. New-crop soybeans are down 1.29 percent for the week. * Russia's SovEcon consultancy estimates Russian grain stocks at farms stood at 15.73 million tonnes as of Aug. 1, their lowest level since 2006. Wheat stocks fell to their lowest level since 2003 at 10.61 million tonnes. Russian grain stocks were down 18 percent year-on-year while wheat stocks were down 30 percent after the sales volume increased by 60 percent. * Dry weather in Western Australia, the country's main producing and exporting region, could hurt the developing wheat crop there. * New-crop soybean futures under pressure from much-needed rains in the U.S. Midwest crop belt that could improve yield prospects for late-planted crops. * Worries about the size of the U.S. corn crop continued to underpin the market. A weekly climate report showed the worst U.S. drought in a half century kept a tight hold on top farm states over the past week. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicated that rain provided some relief to parched farm land stretching from Iowa through Ohio, while other areas including the southern and central Plains were not as lucky and remained parched. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose versus the U.S. dollar and yen on Thursday as investors pared bearish bets against the greenback o n raised expectations of action from the European Central Bank to contain the region's more than two-year old debt crisis. * Oil prices hit a three-month peak on Thursday as comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to combat the euro zone crisis lifted equities, pressured the dollar and fed hopes for more economic stimulus. * The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since early April on Thursday after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the region's debt crisis, while Cisco Systems jumped after it raised its dividend. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany producer prices for July 0900 EZ Eurostat trade 1355 Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment 1400 U.S. leading indicators for July 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 883.75 2.00 +0.23% +4.37% 880.17 47 CBOT corn 804.25 -3.25 -0.40% +0.03% 784.08 48 CBOT soy 1622.00 -3.25 -0.20% -0.76% 1601.73 46 CBOT rice $15.26 -$0.06 -0.42% +0.59% $15.53 38 WTI crude $95.26 -$0.34 -0.36% +0.99% $90.26 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.235 $0.000 -0.02% +0.51% USD/AUD 1.051 0.000 +0.03% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)