By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 20 U.S. wheat fell marginally on
Monday as traders locked in profits following three straight
sessions of gains amid concerns over potential shortfalls in
global supplies of the grain, particularly from the Black Sea
region.
Corn firmed, rebounding from a slight loss in the previous
session, while soybeans were flat in early Asian trade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat dropped 0.14
percent to $8.93-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.45 percent on
Friday.
* New-crop corn rose 0.37 percent to $8.10-1/4 a
bushel after closing down marginally the session before.
* November soybeans were flat at $16.46-1/2 a bushel,
having finished up 1.26 percent on Friday.
* Russian Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov on Friday
ruled out a grain export ban but did not exclude "pinpoint
interventions" to influence exports.
* Any effort by drought-stricken Russia to restrict grain
exports is likely to provoke a similar move by neighboring
Ukraine, leaving markets bereft of supply from two major Black
Sea producers at a time when dry weather has slashed grain
supply from India to Indiana.
* South Korean buyers bought U.S. wheat overnight, and there
was also talk that Taiwan had purchased at a scheduled tender.
* Algeria, a major importer, bought at least 350,000 tonnes
of optional-origin milling wheat last week.
* Dry weather will return to the drought-stricken U.S.
Midwest crop region, with corn and soybeans ending their growing
season on a negative note after this week's rains proved to be
too little too late, MDA EarthSat Weather said Friday.
* From 1.0 to 1.5 inches of rain fell in the central Midwest
on Thursday, with up to 2.5 inches in west central Indiana, MDA
EarthSat said. Cooler temperatures, with highs in the 70s to 80s
degrees Fahrenheit, were forecast for most of the Midwest crop
region.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen languished at one-month lows versus the dollar and
euro, while the Australian dollar drifted off a three-week
trough in a subdued start to the week where the ebb and flow of
euro zone optimism was seen continuing to drive markets.
* Brent October crude futures fell more than 1 percent on
Friday on talk of a possible release of U.S. strategic petroleum
reserves and expectations that North Sea output will rebound
after maintenance curbs production in September.
* The S&P 500 held near a four-year high on Friday, and the
market's key gauge of anxiety sank to its lowest since 2007,
suggesting a belief that the problems stressing investors might
be closer to a resolution.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. National activity index Jul
Grains prices at 0038 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 893.25 -1.25 -0.14% +1.30% 901.36 52
CBOT corn 810.25 3.00 +0.37% +0.34% 786.86 56
CBOT soy 1646.50 0.75 +0.05% +1.31% 1605.81 52
CBOT rice $15.41 -$0.01 -0.10% +0.55% $15.54 45
WTI crude $96.22 $0.21 +0.22% +0.65% $90.62 80
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.233 -$0.002 -0.20% -0.06%
USD/AUD 1.043 0.000 -0.02% +0.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)