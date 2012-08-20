By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 20 U.S. wheat fell marginally on Monday as traders locked in profits following three straight sessions of gains amid concerns over potential shortfalls in global supplies of the grain, particularly from the Black Sea region. Corn firmed, rebounding from a slight loss in the previous session, while soybeans were flat in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat dropped 0.14 percent to $8.93-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.45 percent on Friday. * New-crop corn rose 0.37 percent to $8.10-1/4 a bushel after closing down marginally the session before. * November soybeans were flat at $16.46-1/2 a bushel, having finished up 1.26 percent on Friday. * Russian Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov on Friday ruled out a grain export ban but did not exclude "pinpoint interventions" to influence exports. * Any effort by drought-stricken Russia to restrict grain exports is likely to provoke a similar move by neighboring Ukraine, leaving markets bereft of supply from two major Black Sea producers at a time when dry weather has slashed grain supply from India to Indiana. * South Korean buyers bought U.S. wheat overnight, and there was also talk that Taiwan had purchased at a scheduled tender. * Algeria, a major importer, bought at least 350,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat last week. * Dry weather will return to the drought-stricken U.S. Midwest crop region, with corn and soybeans ending their growing season on a negative note after this week's rains proved to be too little too late, MDA EarthSat Weather said Friday. * From 1.0 to 1.5 inches of rain fell in the central Midwest on Thursday, with up to 2.5 inches in west central Indiana, MDA EarthSat said. Cooler temperatures, with highs in the 70s to 80s degrees Fahrenheit, were forecast for most of the Midwest crop region. MARKET NEWS * The yen languished at one-month lows versus the dollar and euro, while the Australian dollar drifted off a three-week trough in a subdued start to the week where the ebb and flow of euro zone optimism was seen continuing to drive markets. * Brent October crude futures fell more than 1 percent on Friday on talk of a possible release of U.S. strategic petroleum reserves and expectations that North Sea output will rebound after maintenance curbs production in September. * The S&P 500 held near a four-year high on Friday, and the market's key gauge of anxiety sank to its lowest since 2007, suggesting a belief that the problems stressing investors might be closer to a resolution. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. National activity index Jul Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 893.25 -1.25 -0.14% +1.30% 901.36 52 CBOT corn 810.25 3.00 +0.37% +0.34% 786.86 56 CBOT soy 1646.50 0.75 +0.05% +1.31% 1605.81 52 CBOT rice $15.41 -$0.01 -0.10% +0.55% $15.54 45 WTI crude $96.22 $0.21 +0.22% +0.65% $90.62 80 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.233 -$0.002 -0.20% -0.06% USD/AUD 1.043 0.000 -0.02% +0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)