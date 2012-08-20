* Corn, soy rally as crop tour shows drought damage
* Tour scouts crops in Ohio, S.Dakota
* Soybeans hit one-month high
* Corn harvest 4 pct complete
* Black Sea supply concerns support wheat
By K.T. Arasu
CHICAGO, Aug 20 Soybeans rallied to a one-month
high on Monday while corn prices were the highest in 10 days as
the first reports from a crop tour of the Midwest farm belt
showed severe damage from the worst drought in half a century.
Images, tweets and news reports from the tour reinforced
trade expectations that crop production would shrink below
current estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which
has cut its corn yield forecast more than 40 bushels due to
drought damage.
It was a strong technical close for the markets, with corn,
soybeans wheat finishing near the highs of the day in what
seemed like a resumption of the drought rally toward record
peaks after a week-long retreat of prices.
With markets set to reopen in less than two hours, there was
fresh fodder for traders. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's
crop progress report said 4 percent of the corn crop had been
harvested by Sunday to make for the fastest harvest on
record.
Farmers in Missouri -- the No 10 corn state which produced
350 million bushels last year and bore the brunt of the drought
-- had harvested 18 percent of their crop, compared with 2
percent a year ago. In No 8 state Kansas which produced 449
million last year, the harvest was 17 percent complete.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, gains in corn and soy helped
lift wheat futures which were also supported by expectations
that Russia, the world No. 4 exporter, could curb sales due to
drought damage in its crop.
"There are tweets from the tour about how poor the crops
are," said Charlie Sernatinger, vice president of sales at ABN
Amro in Chicago. "That's the main reason (for the rally)."
Scouts on the Pro Farmer crop tour pegged corn yield at 97.8
bushels per acre through the first five stops of one route in
Pickaway, Fayette, Madison, Clark and Champaign counties in
Ohio.
The tally compared with about 161.3 bushels last year and
165.4 bushels over the past three years.
FIELD AFTER CORN FIELD CUT FOR SILAGE
In South Dakota, scouts came across field after field where
corn had been harvested for silage to feed on-farm cattle --
which means less corn being harvested for grain.
After surveying five corn fields in southwest South Dakota,
the average corn yield was pegged at 50 bushels per acre,
compared with 127.8 bushels a year ago and the three-year
average of 140.9 bushels.
Analysts also attributed the gains in corn and soybeans to
active buying by hedge funds and grain companies and the need to
temper demand so that supplies do not run out.
"USDA has a lot more cutting to do," said grains analyst Dan
Basse of AgResource Co in Chicago, referring to lower crop
estimates. "Don't know who will have to go without it."
Analysts are expecting the surge in prices to reduce the
amount of grain used by various industries, including livestock
and ethanol.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose
2.0 percent to end at $8.23-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Aug.
10. November soybeans rose 2.3 percent to $16.83-1/2, the
highest since July 20.
December wheat rose 0.9 percent to $9.02-3/4 per
bushel.
Although corn prices have retreated 4 percent from the
record high of $8.49 set on Aug. 10, they have gained 58 percent
since June 1. Similarly, although spot soybeans have fallen
about 6 percent from the all-time high of $17.77-3/4 per bushel
set on July 20, they are still up 32 percent from June 1.
Wheat futures were also supported by continued speculation
that Russia could curb its exports due to a poor crop.
Russia's two main grain market analyst groups cut their 2012
grain and wheat harvest forecasts on Monday after the start of
harvesting campaigns in the Urals and Siberia showed weak crop
prospects.