* New-crop soy rises for 3rd day * Corn at highest since Aug. 10, wheat firms * Pro Farmer pegs Ohio corn yield at 10-year low * Market needs higher prices to curb demand (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Chicago new-crop soybeans rose to a contract high on Tuesday, gaining for a third consecutive session, while corn climbed to its highest in more than a week buoyed by expectations of poor yields after a devastating drought in the U.S. grain belt. Soybean and corn futures have resumed their rally as end-users snapped up grain cargoes after prices slid from record highs in the last few weeks. This has fuelled the bullish sentiment with analysts saying the market needs higher prices to reduce demand as the worst drought in 56 years across the U.S. grain belt curbs yields. "What is supportive for the market is the price break, which we have had in the last couple of weeks, generated strong physical demand," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "The market is now being reminded that it has to do a much bigger demand rationing job." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop November soybeans added 0.9 percent to $16.98-3/4 a bushel by 0300 GMT, a contract high, while December corn rose 0.2 percent to $8.25-1/2 a bushel, highest since Aug. 10. The corn market is being supported by news from the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour which is projecting yields below what the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated earlier this month. The corn yield in Ohio was projected at the lowest level in 10 years after severe drought and hot temperatures sapped the crop during its most vulnerable period of pollination, scouts on the tour found. The yield in the No. 8 corn growing U.S. state was estimated at 110.5 bushels per acre (bpa), down sharply from the USDA's estimate earlier this month of 126.0 bpa and the three-year tour average of 160.5. In South Dakota, scouts came across field after field where corn had been harvested for silage to feed on-farm cattle -- which means less corn being harvested for grain. The U.S. corn harvest got off to the fastest-ever start last week as early planting last spring and a hot summer accelerated crop development, the USDA said in a report. Four percent of the crop was harvested as of Sunday, according to the weekly crop progress report which was released after the market closed on Monday. The USDA also said that the corn crop was rated 23 percent good to excellent, unchanged from a week ago and in line with market expectations for the drought-stricken crop. Crop conditions have stabilized during the past two weeks after free falling throughout the summer due to the drought but the crop still had the worst ratings since 1988. Soybeans were rated 31 percent good to excellent, up 1 percent from a week earlier due to spotty rainfall in some areas east of the Mississippi River. Wheat futures were supported by continued speculation that Russia could curb exports due to a poor crop. September wheat was up 0.4 percent at $8.83-1/4 per bushel. Russia's two main grain market analyst groups cut their 2012 grain and wheat harvest forecasts on Monday after the start of harvesting campaigns in the Urals and Siberia showed weak crop prospects. Prices at 0300 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 906.50 3.75 +0.42% -0.71% 874.63 57 CBOT corn 825.50 1.75 +0.21% +0.21% 769.43 64 CBOT soy 1698.75 15.25 +0.91% +4.14% 1587.17 64 CBOT rice $15.59 -$0.01 -0.03% -2.07% $15.49 54 WTI crude $95.99 $0.02 +0.02% +2.82% $89.18 78 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.236 $0.007 +0.54% +0.55% USD/AUD 1.048 -0.008 -0.73% -0.90% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Himani Sarkar)