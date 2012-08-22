SYDNEY, Aug 22 New-crop soybeans slipped on Wednesday, but were close to a record high set in the previous session, as the market remained nervous about the extent of crop damage from the worst drought across the Midwest in 56 years. December wheat also dipped, losing ground for the first time in six sessions as traders locked in profits. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.17 percent to $17-29-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.9 percent to $17.32-1/2 a bushel on Tuesday, just below the record top for the contract of $17.34 set earlier in the session. * New-crop crop corn eased 0.09 percent to around $8.38 a bushel after closing up 1.8 percent in the previous session at its highest since August 10. * December wheat fell 0.38 percent to $9.18-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2 percent in the previous session * The Pro Farmer tour found slightly better-than-expected corn yield counts in central and north-central Indiana and in south and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday, contrasting with poor yields in Ohio and South Dakota on Monday. In Nebraska, where fields are extensively irrigated, scouts pegged the corn yield at 178.8 bushels per acre after inspecting eight fields, up from last year's 153.7 bushels. [ID:nL2E8JM066 * The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Tuesday projected Nebraska's corn yield at 131.8 bushels per acre, down from the tour's three-year average of 156.9 bushels. The tour, which does not estimate soybean yields, estimated Nebraska's soybean count at an average of 894.4 pods in a three-foot square, down from the tour's three-year average of 1,277.2 pods. * Soybean pods on Tuesday averaged 869.6 per three-foot square, below the 1,286.5 pods of last year. * Corn yields after the first four tour stops on one Indiana route across Huntington, Wabash and Whitley counties were estimated at 137.07 bushels per acre, above the 134.02 bushels a year ago. The soybean pod count was 1,628.48, better than last year's 1,140.30. * The corn yield in Ohio was projected at the lowest level in 10 years after severe drought and hot temperatures sapped the crop during its most vulnerable period of pollination, scouts on the tour found. The yield in the No. 8 corn-growing U.S. state was estimated at 110.5 bushels per acre, sharply below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimate earlier this month of 126.0 and the three-year tour average of 160.5. * The tour will announce its national yield and production estimates on Friday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture said 4 percent of the crop was harvested as of Sunday, according to the weekly crop progress report released after the market closed on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose to a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on talk t he European Central Bank may act soon to lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy, allaying concerns about the debt crisis that has long plagued the region. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday as hopes that the European Central Bank will act to contain the region's debt crisis boosted crude futures and sent the euro to a seven-week peak versus the dollar. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1400 U.S. Existing home sales 1800 U.S. FOMC July 31-Aug. 1 meeting minutes 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Grains prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 918.50 -3.50 -0.38% +1.74% 906.78 62 CBOT corn 838.00 -0.75 -0.09% +1.73% 795.82 70 CBOT soy 1729.50 -3.00 -0.17% +6.02% 1588.19 70 CBOT rice $15.69 -$0.03 -0.19% -1.44% $15.49 56 WTI crude $96.68 $0.00 +0.00% +0.74% $91.40 82 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.247 $0.000 +0.00% +1.03% USD/AUD 1.045 -0.003 -0.30% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)