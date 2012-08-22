* Wheat down half pct; corn, soy fall 0.3 pct * Tour pegs Indiana corn yield above USDA estimate * Rains seen aiding U.S. winter wheat planting * Iran makes discreet wheat buys on global markets (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 22 U.S. new-crop soybeans eased from a record top on Wednesday while corn dipped, as the agricultural markets took a breather after strong gains buoyed by a Midwest tour that is finding crops devastated by the worst drought in 56 years. Wheat slid half a percent, snapping a five-session rising streak amid reports of rains across the U.S. Plains providing moisture ahead of the winter crop planting. The spotlight is on the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour this week which projected on Tuesday the Indiana corn yield to be above the latest government estimate, although standing at its lowest in 17 years, a day after it forecast yields in Ohio at their lowest in 10 years. "With every good yield report there seems to be three bad reports," said Brett Cooper, a senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia. "The harvested acres could be lower than the USDA's forecast." The tour wraps up on Friday, when Pro Farmer will issue national corn and soybean estimates. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop November soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $17.28 a bushel by 0257 GMT, after hitting a contract high of $17.34 a bushel on Tuesday. December corn gave up 0.3 percent to $8.36-1/2 a bushel while December wheat slid 0.5 percent to $9.17-1/4 a bushel. The Pro Farmer tour projected Nebraska's average corn yield at 131.8 bushels per acre, down from the tour's three-year average of 156.9 bushels. In Ohio, corn yields have been estimated at 110.5 bushels per acre, sharply below the USDA's figure of 126.0. Still, the tour's corn yield estimate of 113.3 bushels per acre in Indiana exceeded the USDA's projection of 100.0 bpa. In the wheat market, there was some pressure from improved planting conditions in the United States although concerns remain over exports from the Black Sea region. "Rainfall across the U.S. Great Plains has boosted soil moisture ahead of the upcoming winter wheat planting season," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report on Wednesday. The world's top wheat importers have stepped up purchases in recent weeks amid concerns over diminishing supplies from the Black Sea region. After imports by Egypt and Algeria, Iran's state grains agency has in the past week discreetly purchased around 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat, largely from the European Union, Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions. Russian grain yields have fallen 27.5 percent from last year to 1.98 tonnes per hectare as of Monday, Russia's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday, as a drought which has raised fears of a curb on grain exports hits the country. Russia had completed 54 percent of the harvest by August 20, or 47.7 million tonnes of grains, down from 54.4 million tonnes, by the same date last year, the data published on the ministry's website showed. Prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 917.25 -4.75 -0.52% 874.98 60 CBOT corn 836.50 -2.25 -0.27% 769.79 69 CBOT soy 1728.00 -4.50 -0.26% 1588.14 69 CBOT rice $15.69 -$0.03 -0.19% $15.49 56 WTI crude $96.78 -$0.06 -0.06% $89.21 82 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.247 $0.017 +1.42% USD/AUD 1.045 -0.010 -0.96% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)