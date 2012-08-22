* Wheat down half pct; corn, soy fall 0.3 pct
* Tour pegs Indiana corn yield above USDA estimate
* Rains seen aiding U.S. winter wheat planting
* Iran makes discreet wheat buys on global markets
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 U.S. new-crop soybeans eased
from a record top on Wednesday while corn dipped, as the
agricultural markets took a breather after strong gains buoyed
by a Midwest tour that is finding crops devastated by the worst
drought in 56 years.
Wheat slid half a percent, snapping a five-session rising
streak amid reports of rains across the U.S. Plains providing
moisture ahead of the winter crop planting.
The spotlight is on the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour this
week which projected on Tuesday the Indiana corn yield to be
above the latest government estimate, although standing at its
lowest in 17 years, a day after it forecast yields in Ohio at
their lowest in 10 years.
"With every good yield report there seems to be three bad
reports," said Brett Cooper, a senior manager of markets at
FCStone Australia. "The harvested acres could be lower than the
USDA's forecast."
The tour wraps up on Friday, when Pro Farmer will issue
national corn and soybean estimates.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop November soybeans fell
0.3 percent to $17.28 a bushel by 0257 GMT, after hitting a
contract high of $17.34 a bushel on Tuesday. December corn
gave up 0.3 percent to $8.36-1/2 a bushel while December wheat
slid 0.5 percent to $9.17-1/4 a bushel.
The Pro Farmer tour projected Nebraska's average corn yield
at 131.8 bushels per acre, down from the tour's three-year
average of 156.9 bushels. In Ohio, corn yields have been
estimated at 110.5 bushels per acre, sharply below the USDA's
figure of 126.0.
Still, the tour's corn yield estimate of 113.3 bushels per
acre in Indiana exceeded the USDA's projection of 100.0 bpa.
In the wheat market, there was some pressure from improved
planting conditions in the United States although concerns
remain over exports from the Black Sea region.
"Rainfall across the U.S. Great Plains has boosted soil
moisture ahead of the upcoming winter wheat planting season,"
said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia in a report on Wednesday.
The world's top wheat importers have stepped up purchases in
recent weeks amid concerns over diminishing supplies from the
Black Sea region.
After imports by Egypt and Algeria, Iran's state grains
agency has in the past week discreetly purchased around 400,000
tonnes of milling wheat, largely from the European Union, Baltic
Sea and Black Sea regions.
Russian grain yields have fallen 27.5 percent from last year
to 1.98 tonnes per hectare as of Monday, Russia's Agriculture
Ministry said on Tuesday, as a drought which has raised fears of
a curb on grain exports hits the country.
Russia had completed 54 percent of the harvest by August 20,
or 47.7 million tonnes of grains, down from 54.4 million tonnes,
by the same date last year, the data published on the ministry's
website showed.
Prices at 0257 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 917.25 -4.75 -0.52% 874.98 60
CBOT corn 836.50 -2.25 -0.27% 769.79 69
CBOT soy 1728.00 -4.50 -0.26% 1588.14 69
CBOT rice $15.69 -$0.03 -0.19% $15.49 56
WTI crude $96.78 -$0.06 -0.06% $89.21 82
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.247 $0.017 +1.42%
USD/AUD 1.045 -0.010 -0.96%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)