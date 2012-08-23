* November soybeans hit contract high * Soybean production forecast at eight-year low * Pro Farmer tour produces mixed results (Adds detail, updates prices, adds quote) By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 23 U.S. new-crop soybeans hit a contract high on Thursday as continued supply concerns in the wake of the worst drought across the Midwest in 56 years pushed prices higher. Corn fell, extending losses from the previous session as the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour found some surpassing results. Wheat tracked corn down as conditions improved in the Black Sea region and on better U.S. planting conditions, while forecasts for the second-largest Canadian wheat crop also weighed on the market. Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.61 percent to $17.38-1/2 per bushel, slightly off the record top for the contract of $17.39 per bushel, after closing down 0.27 percent in the previous session. "The market has largely factored in the damage that has been done to the corn crop, which obviously harvested a bit earlier than the soybean crop, so we are seeing downgrades to that soybean crop pushing the oilseed higher, Graydon Chong, senior analyst, grains and oilseeds, Rabobank. New-crop corn firmed 0.27 percent to $8.37 per bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent in the previous session. December wheat was flat to $9.16-1/2 per bushel after sliding 0.5 percent on Wednesday. U.S. SOYBEAN PRODUCTION SEEN AT EIGHT-YEAR LOW Market attention has focused on the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour -- a group of experts taking a close look at the precise state of U.S. crops and giving immediate impressions -- this week, producing mixed results. Corn and soybean fields in southwest Iowa are expected to produce about the same amount of crops as last year, according to field surveys, but in central Illinois, the No.2 growing state for corn and soy, yields are likely to be much lower than average. Despite a slight improvement in growing conditions in the U.S. plains, analysts surveyed by Reuters U.S. soybean yield was pegged at 36.6 bushels per acre, the lowest in eight years, and production is expected at 2.713 billion bushels, a four-year low. Corn is also expected to fall as a result of the Midwest drought, with the analysts expecting the average U.S. corn yield to fall to 121.5 bushels per acre, the lowest in 16 years, and corn production to 10.5 billion bushels, an eight-year low. This week's Reuters poll showed harvested area at 85.9 million acres, or down 1.7 percent or 1-1/2 million acres from U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest forecast. The USDA in its August crop report showed expected corn harvested acreage at 87.4 million or 90.7 percent of the seedings of 96.4 million. Light showers late this week in the northern Midwest and heavier rainfall in most of the Midwest on Sunday and Monday would provide minimal benefit to drought-stricken U.S. corn or soybeans since each crop is nearing the end of its growing season, World Weather Inc said. Grains prices at 0014 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 916.50 -0.50 -0.05% +0.38% 874.96 60 CBOT corn 837.00 2.25 +0.27% +1.61% 769.81 69 CBOT soy 1738.25 10.50 +0.61% +6.56% 1588.48 70 CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.09 -0.55% -2.64% $15.48 47 WTI crude $97.39 $0.13 +0.13% +4.32% $89.23 81 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.253 $0.024 +1.96% +1.98% USD/AUD 1.050 -0.005 -0.52% -0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by John Mair and Chris Lewis)