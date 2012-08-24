By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 24 U.S. corn fell on Friday for the third straight session, as traders locked in profits after prices surged on crop damage from the Midwest drought, though the grain is still heading for a modest gain of nearly 1 percent for the week. New-crop corn hit a high of $8.49 a bushel on August 10, but has fallen 35 1/2 cents since. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were little changed at $17.14-3/4 a bushel after closing down 0.74 percent on Thursday. New-crop soybeans are on course to finish the week up 4.15 percent, the biggest weekly jump in four weeks. * December corn fell 0.15 percent to $8.13-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2.4 percent in the previous session. New-crop corn is up 0.74 percent for week. * New-crop wheat was flat at $8.95 a bushel after closing down 2.43 percent on Thursday. December wheat is flat for the week. * The declines were notched despite dire production reports for corn and soybeans from the annual Pro Farmer tour of Midwest crops. An industry survey of U.S. Midwest corn and soybean fields this week confirmed fears that production potential has been sharply reduced by the drought. * Soybeans fell despite solid numbers in the U.S. government's weekly export sales report on Thursday. Soybean export sales last week totaled 718,700 tonnes, above the high end of estimates for 650,000 tonnes. * The crop tour estimated soybean pod counts were about 21 percent below average in Illinois, the No. 2 growing state for the crop, with the poorest counts in the central parts of the state most affected by the drought. * Hopes that scattered rains would improve the outlook for soybeans have been dashed by the latest crop data. * Corn yields in Illinois were pegged at their lowest levels in 17 years by the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. * Wheat eased for the second day in a row after advancing for five consecutive sessions on concerns about drought-reduced wheat stocks in Russia and Ukraine. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose for a fourth straight day against the dollar on Thursday to hit a seven-week high on a report that Spain is negotiating with the euro zone over conditions for aid, though a final decision to request a bailout has not been made. * Brent crude pared gains on Thursday as revived hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve faded and doubts about Europe's ability to address its debt crisis crept back in focus. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as expectations for quick stimulus action from the Federal Reserve faded and Chinese and euro zone data pointed to a stalling global economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0028 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 895.00 0.25 +0.03% -2.40% 908.57 47 CBOT corn 813.50 -1.25 -0.15% -2.55% 800.90 50 CBOT soy 1714.75 -0.25 -0.01% -0.75% 1631.96 61 CBOT rice $15.50 $0.08 +0.52% -0.55% $15.59 45 WTI crude $96.04 -$0.23 -0.24% -1.25% $92.06 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.256 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.24% USD/AUD 1.043 0.000 -0.01% -0.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)