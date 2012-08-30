By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 30 New-crop wheat inched down on
Thursday, with traders locking in profits after sharp gains the
day before when it snapped a five-session losing streak, helped
by concerns Russia could curb grain exports.
Corn and soybeans also fell in early Asian trading, giving
back some of their gains from Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December wheat dropped 0.3
percent to $9.03 a bushel, after jumping 3.46 percent on
Wednesday in its biggest daily rise since mid-July.
* New-crop corn declined 0.31 percent to $8.11 a
bushel, having closed up 2.26 percent in the previous session.
* November soybeans slid 0.19 percent to $17.49-3/4 a
bushel after climbing 30-3/4 cents on Wednesday.
* A sharply reduced Russian 2012 grain crop forecast has
sparked concerns Moscow might ban exports.
* Russia barred grain exports for almost a year in August
2010 after a severe drought. This year's wheat harvest in the
country may fall below the crop of 2010.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department has already cut its
forecast for Russian wheat exports this year to 8 million tonnes
from 12 million. The current estimate dropped Russia's
percentage of global wheat exports to about 6 percent, with the
United States seen accounting for 24 percent.
* Cuts to Russia's export programme could provide a
much-needed boost to export demand for U.S. wheat, which has
been too expensive to generate interest in recent months
following a severe drought in the country. Top buyer Egypt has
passed over U.S. supplies in its last three purchases.
* Short-covering following the decline also added strength
to wheat prices. Last week, hedge funds and other large
speculators held 85,852 short contracts in wheat, compared to
just 54,884 in corn and 42,367 in soybeans, according to
Commodity Futures Commission data.
* Hurricane Isaac dumped heavy rains on the U.S. Gulf Coast
and caused widespread flooding on Wednesday, but elaborate
defenses built to protect New Orleans after the 2005 Hurricane
Katrina disaster withstood the onslaught, officials said.
* Heavy rain from Isaac will stall the harvest of U.S. crops
but also add valuable soil moisture ahead of the autumn seeding
of winter wheat, Global Weather Monitoring said. It will also
boost river water levels, aiding waterway transport.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro started Asian trade in familiar ranges on
Thursday as key risk events including the Jackson Hole meeting
of central bankers loomed, but investors continued to give
commodity currencies a wide berth.
* Brent crude prices edged lower in choppy trading on
Wednesday, while U.S. oil futures fell on expectations that
damage to oil facilities from Isaac would be limited and in
reaction to data showing a sharp rise in U.S. crude oil stocks.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday in the lightest
trading of the year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0755 Germany unemployment report for August
0900 Euro zone economic sentiment index for August
1230 U.S. personal income/spending for July
Grains prices at 0015 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 903.00 -2.75 -0.30% +3.14% 904.28 53
CBOT corn 811.00 -2.50 -0.31% -1.55% 768.94 52
CBOT soy 1749.75 -3.25 -0.19% +7.26% 1588.87 64
CBOT rice $15.54 $0.02 +0.13% -2.39% $15.49 39
WTI crude $95.14 -$0.35 -0.37% -1.24% $92.81 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.253 $0.000 +0.02% -0.25%
USD/AUD 1.034 -0.001 -0.07% -0.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)