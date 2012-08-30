By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 30 New-crop wheat inched down on Thursday, with traders locking in profits after sharp gains the day before when it snapped a five-session losing streak, helped by concerns Russia could curb grain exports. Corn and soybeans also fell in early Asian trading, giving back some of their gains from Wednesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December wheat dropped 0.3 percent to $9.03 a bushel, after jumping 3.46 percent on Wednesday in its biggest daily rise since mid-July. * New-crop corn declined 0.31 percent to $8.11 a bushel, having closed up 2.26 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans slid 0.19 percent to $17.49-3/4 a bushel after climbing 30-3/4 cents on Wednesday. * A sharply reduced Russian 2012 grain crop forecast has sparked concerns Moscow might ban exports. * Russia barred grain exports for almost a year in August 2010 after a severe drought. This year's wheat harvest in the country may fall below the crop of 2010. * The U.S. Agriculture Department has already cut its forecast for Russian wheat exports this year to 8 million tonnes from 12 million. The current estimate dropped Russia's percentage of global wheat exports to about 6 percent, with the United States seen accounting for 24 percent. * Cuts to Russia's export programme could provide a much-needed boost to export demand for U.S. wheat, which has been too expensive to generate interest in recent months following a severe drought in the country. Top buyer Egypt has passed over U.S. supplies in its last three purchases. * Short-covering following the decline also added strength to wheat prices. Last week, hedge funds and other large speculators held 85,852 short contracts in wheat, compared to just 54,884 in corn and 42,367 in soybeans, according to Commodity Futures Commission data. * Hurricane Isaac dumped heavy rains on the U.S. Gulf Coast and caused widespread flooding on Wednesday, but elaborate defenses built to protect New Orleans after the 2005 Hurricane Katrina disaster withstood the onslaught, officials said. * Heavy rain from Isaac will stall the harvest of U.S. crops but also add valuable soil moisture ahead of the autumn seeding of winter wheat, Global Weather Monitoring said. It will also boost river water levels, aiding waterway transport. MARKET NEWS * The euro started Asian trade in familiar ranges on Thursday as key risk events including the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers loomed, but investors continued to give commodity currencies a wide berth. * Brent crude prices edged lower in choppy trading on Wednesday, while U.S. oil futures fell on expectations that damage to oil facilities from Isaac would be limited and in reaction to data showing a sharp rise in U.S. crude oil stocks. * U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday in the lightest trading of the year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0755 Germany unemployment report for August 0900 Euro zone economic sentiment index for August 1230 U.S. personal income/spending for July Grains prices at 0015 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 903.00 -2.75 -0.30% +3.14% 904.28 53 CBOT corn 811.00 -2.50 -0.31% -1.55% 768.94 52 CBOT soy 1749.75 -3.25 -0.19% +7.26% 1588.87 64 CBOT rice $15.54 $0.02 +0.13% -2.39% $15.49 39 WTI crude $95.14 -$0.35 -0.37% -1.24% $92.81 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.253 $0.000 +0.02% -0.25% USD/AUD 1.034 -0.001 -0.07% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)