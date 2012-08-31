By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 31 U.S. soybeans fell on profit-taking on Friday after hitting a contract high in the previous session, though technical buying and strong demand continued to support the oilseed. New-crop wheat was flat ahead of a key meeting of Russian policy makers that is widely expected to herald curbs on grain exports. FUNDAMENTALS * Front-month Chicago Board Of Trade soybeans dropped 0.1 percent to $17.68 a bushel, having marked a contract high on Thursday of $17.80-3/4 before slipping back slightly to finish up 0.4 percent. * CBOT November soybeans fell 0.18 percent to $17.60-1/4 a bushel after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session. New-crop soybeans are on course to finish the week 1.67 percent higher. * December wheat was unchanged at $9.03 a bushel after declining 0.3 percent the session before. New-crop wheat is up 1.75 percent for the week. * New-crop corn was little changed at $8.08-1/4 a bushel, having closed 0.62 percent down on Thursday. December wheat is flat for the week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export sales of soybeans totaled 721,400 tonnes, near the high end of forecasts for 600,000 to 800,000 tonnes. Wheat exports were also in line with expectations, but export sales of corn dropped below market forecasts. * Traders awaited word on whether Russia will curb grain exports as drought has cut harvest expectations below 2010 levels. A punitive tax on exports is a likely option as soon as October, according to a survey of international grain traders conducted by Reuters. * SovEcon agricultural analysts on Thursday cut their forecast for Russia's 2012 wheat crop to 38 million tonnes, from a previous estimate of 39 million, to reflect the deterioration of yields in a widespread drought. * Traders were closely watching weather forecasts as expected storms could further harm the drought ravaged corn crop in the United States. Torrential rain and wind from Tropical Storm Isaac likely harmed some rice, cotton, soybean and sugarcane crops in the Deep South, but the rains will also bring relief to farmers struggling with the worst drought in more than 50 years World Weather Inc said on Thursday. * Flooded fields could harm the crops as they near harvest. Additionally, high winds could knock down corn in fields, a particular concern due to poor stalk development during the drought. MARKET NEWS * The euro declined for the second straight day against the dollar on Thursday as investors pared back expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at near-term monetary easing in a much-awaited speech on Friday. * Brent crude prices rose in choppy trading on Thursday, supported by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions, while U.S. crude fell as oil companies assessed damage after Isaac's trek through the region. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of muted trading as investors took a defensive posture before Bernanke's speech. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone August flash inflation 0900 Euro zone July unemployment rate 1355 Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan final consumer sentiment for August 1345 Chicago PMI for August 1400 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks at symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming 1400 U.S. factory orders for July Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 903.00 0.00 +0.00% -1.10% 874.51 57 CBOT corn 808.25 -0.25 -0.03% -1.88% 768.85 56 CBOT soy 1760.25 -3.25 -0.18% +7.91% 1589.22 69 CBOT rice $15.33 $0.02 +0.10% -3.74% $15.48 33 WTI crude $94.52 -$0.10 -0.11% -1.02% $92.89 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.251 $0.001 +0.05% -0.15% USD/AUD 1.028 0.000 -0.01% -0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential