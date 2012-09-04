* Front-month soy hits record high of $17.94-3/4 * Tightening supplies, strong demand buoy market * Rising hopes of stimulus support commodities * Brazil running out of soy, exports drop in August (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Chicago soybeans climbed to a record high on Tuesday as declining exports from Brazil provided new evidence that global supplies were shrinking after poor production in South America and a historic drought in the United States. Corn and wheat jumped around 1 percent with rising expectations of stimulus underpinning the commodity markets, including oil and metals. Brazil exported 1.96 million tonnes of soybeans in the first four weeks of August, down from 4.13 million tonnes shipped in all of July, according to trade ministry data, as the world's second-largest exporter runs of out of soybeans. "We are still pricing in tight soybean supplies going forward," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Exports from Brazil have dropped sharply which goes to show that they are running out of beans and it means a lot more demand for U.S. beans." Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans rose 1.7 percent to a record high of $17.94-3/4 a bushel by 0225 GMT. December corn added 1.1 percent to $8.08-1/4 a bushel and December wheat gained 0.9 percent to $8.97-3/4 a bushel. The demand for soybeans remains strong even at record high prices with buyers snapping up cargoes from the United States, Brazil and Argentina, the three countries which account for 90 percent of the global exports. A U.S. Department of Agriculture report had pegged export sales of soybeans at 721,400 tonnes for the week before last, near the high end of forecasts for 600,000 to 800,000 tonnes. Thai feed mills have bought up to 1 million tonnes of South American soymeal in deals signed in the past few weeks, traders told Reuters at an industry conference in Thailand last week. There was additional support for soybeans, corn and wheat on hopes the European Central Bank will unveil a plan to tackle the region's debt crisis later this week. Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw weak regional and global economic data as raising the prospect for further stimulus from central banks to underpin growth. The wheat market was supported by strong global demand with Egypt, the world's biggest importer, buying 355,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian over the weekend. Black Sea wheat has been in hot demand over the past few weeks, boosting expectations that Russia will curb exports amid dwindling domestic supplies, although the government denied on Friday it was planning to limit sales. The Russian government, coping with a drought that has slashed grain yields by a more than a quarter, will not limit grain exports even if its exportable surplus is exhausted, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday. Still, a Reuters survey of international traders and analysts earlier this week found the majority of respondents suggested export restrictions were likely to be imposed in October. Prices at 0225 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 897.75 8.25 +0.93% 874.33 51 CBOT corn 808.25 8.50 +1.06% 768.85 56 CBOT soy 1785.00 28.50 +1.62% 1590.04 72 CBOT rice $15.28 -$0.01 -0.03% $15.48 31 WTI crude $97.18 $0.71 +0.74% $89.22 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.262 $0.033 +2.66% USD/AUD 1.024 -0.032 -2.98% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)