* Front-month soy hits record high of $17.94-3/4 * Tightening supplies, strong demand buoy market * Rising hopes of stimulus support commodities * Brazil running out of soy, exports drop in August (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Chicago soybeans climbed to a record high on Tuesday as falling exports from Brazil highlighted the decline in global supplies after poor production in South America and a historic drought in the United States. Corn and wheat jumped around 1 percent with rising expectations of global economic stimulus measures underpinning the commodity markets, including oil and metals. Brazil exported 1.96 million tonnes of soybeans in the first four weeks of August, down from 4.13 million tonnes shipped in all of July, according to trade ministry data. Brazil is the world's second-largest exporter and the decline in its sales means demand will intensify for oilseeds from the United States and other origins. "We are still pricing in tight soybean supplies going forward," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Exports from Brazil have dropped sharply which goes to show that they are running out of beans and it means a lot more demand for U.S. beans." Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans rose 1.7 percent to a record high of $17.94-3/4 a bushel while actively traded November contract rose 1.6 percent to $17.84-3/4 a bushel. December corn added 1 percent to $8.07-1/2 a bushel and December wheat gained 0.9 percent to $8.97-3/4 a bushel. Demand for soybeans remains strong even at record high prices, with buyers snapping up cargoes from the United States, Brazil and Argentina, the three countries which account for 90 percent of global exports. A U.S. Department of Agriculture report had pegged export sales of soybeans at 721,400 tonnes for the week before last, near the high end of forecasts for 600,000 to 800,000 tonnes. Thai feed mills have bought up to 1 million tonnes of South American soymeal in deals signed in the past few weeks, traders told Reuters at an industry conference in Thailand last week. There was additional support for soybeans, corn and wheat on hopes the European Central Bank will unveil a plan to tackle the region's debt crisis later this week. Asian shares eased on Tuesday on concerns over weakening regional and global economic activity, but expectations of more stimulus from central banks and hopes for progress in tackling Europe's debt crisis lent support. The wheat market was supported by strong global demand with Egypt, the world's biggest importer, buying 355,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian over the weekend. Black Sea wheat has been sought after over the past few weeks, boosting expectations that Russia will curb exports amid dwindling domestic supplies, although the government denied on Friday it was planning to limit sales. A majority international traders polled by Reuters last week, however, still expect Russia to impose export restrictions as soon as October. Prices at 0551 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 897.75 8.25 +0.93% 874.33 51 CBOT corn 807.50 7.75 +0.97% 768.83 56 CBOT soy 1784.75 28.25 +1.61% 1590.03 72 CBOT rice $15.31 $0.03 +0.16% $15.48 31 WTI crude $97.18 $0.71 +0.74% $89.22 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.261 $0.032 +2.62% USD/AUD 1.028 -0.028 -2.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential