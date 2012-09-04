* Front-month soy hits record high of $17.94-3/4

* Tightening supplies, strong demand buoy market

* Rising hopes of stimulus support commodities

* Brazil running out of soy, exports drop in August (Adds quotes, updates prices, previous Singapore)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, Sept 4 U.S. soybean futures rose to a record high on Tuesday, buoyed by tight supplies as Brazilian exports fell and drought diminished production prospects in the United States.

Corn and wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were also marked higher when they reopened following Monday's U.S. holiday, partly reflecting expectations that central banks may soon take steps to boost growth.

"We are still pricing in tight soybean supplies going forward," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore.

"Exports from Brazil have dropped sharply which goes to show that they are running out of beans and it means a lot more demand for U.S. beans."

Brazilian exports of soy tumbled in August after surging the previous month, data from the trade ministry showed on Monday.

September soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade stood 21-1/2 cents or 1.2 percent higher at $17.86 a bushel at 1025 GMT after earlier hitting a record high of $17.94-3/4.

"The entire grain and oilseed complex has profited from the encouraging news from (a meeting of central bankers at) Jackson Hole, while...fears still abound of supply shortfalls following the severest drought in the U.S. since 1956," Commerzbank said in a market note.

Hopes the European Central Bank will unveil a plan to tackle the region's debt crisis later this week provided support for crude oil and many commodity markets.

Demand for soybeans also remains strong even at record high prices, with buyers snapping up cargoes from the United States, Brazil and Argentina, the three countries which account for 90 percent of global exports.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture report had pegged export sales of soybeans at 721,400 tonnes for the week before last, near the high end of forecasts for 600,000 to 800,000 tonnes.

RUSSIA CONFUSION

CBOT corn prices were higher with December up 9 cents or 1.1 percent at $8.08-3/4 a bushel while September CBOT wheat rose 8-1/2 cents or 1.0 percent to $8.78-1/2 a bushel.

The wheat market was supported by strong global demand with Egypt, the world's biggest importer, buying 355,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian over the weekend.

Black Sea wheat has been sought after over the past few weeks, boosting expectations that Russia will curb exports amid dwindling domestic supplies, although the government denied on Friday it was planning to limit sales.

"Russia continues to cause serious confusion. Despite the government's repeated claims that it will not impose any export ban on wheat, there are still sceptics," Commerzbank said.

"This is because SovEcon has once again revised its crop estimate down to 38 million tons, only just above Russia's own estimated demand, and because of the repeated large-scale exports to Egypt," the report added.

SovEcon agricultural analysts last week cut their forecast for Russia's 2012 wheat crop to 38 million tonnes to reflect deterioration of yields in a widespread drought.

November milling wheat futures in Paris rose 1.0 euro or 0.4 percent to 265.50 euros a tonne. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Alison Birrane)