SYDNEY, Sept 6 U.S. soybeans fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, extending falls after posting their biggest daily loss in three weeks a day earlier, as traders locked in profits with the Midwest harvest kicking off and after recently hitting an all-time high. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans fell 1.03 percent to $17.30 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent in the previous session as traders locked in profits after spot soybeans hit a record top of 17.94-3/4 per bushel on September 4. * November soybeans fell 1.07 percent to $17.28-3/4 a bushel after falling 1.17 percent on Wednesday. * New-crop corn was flat at $7.90-1/4 a bushel after sliding 1.77 percent in the previous session. * December wheat was little changed at $8.68 a bushel, having closed down 2.36 percent on Wednesday. * Basis bids to buy soybeans in the cash markets fell as much as 25 cents per bushel on Wednesday due to harvest pressure. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) September crop production and supply/demand reports next Wednesday. * Remnants of Hurricane Isaac continue, with welcome rain across a broad swathe of the U.S. Midwest and portions of the Plains winter wheat region. * Rains were expected to continue in the central Midwest, slowing corn and soybean harvest but adding valuable soil moisture ahead of winter wheat plantings, MDA EarthSat Weather said on Wednesday. * Wheat exporters are focusing on the stiff competition for business from low-priced Russian wheat, which is still pouring into global export markets despite fears drought will cut the Russian crop by 30 percent this year. Russian wheat was offered at an unbeatable $40 a tonne cheaper than U.S. supplies in a weekend purchase tender from Egypt, traders said. MARKET NEWS * The euro held firm in Asia on Thursday, having rallied sharply overnight on renewed hopes the European Central Bank will unveil a plan to help ease funding strains for stressed euro zone members. * Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday, while U.S. crude inched up in seesaw trade ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and a U.S. August payrolls report as investors await central bank action in the face of slowing economic growth. * U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session of thin trading on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Revised Q2 GDP 1000 Germany Industrial orders for July 1100 Britain BOE bank rate 1145 Euro zone ECB rate decision 1215 U.S. ADP employment report for August 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing for August 1500 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Grains prices at 0118 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 869.25 1.50 +0.17% -2.19% 897.52 36 CBOT corn 791.00 0.25 +0.03% -1.74% 805.76 41 CBOT soy 1732.25 -15.25 -0.87% -2.04% 1666.36 48 CBOT rice $14.93 $0.01 +0.07% -1.61% $15.75 21 WTI crude $95.84 $0.48 +0.50% +0.57% $93.65 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.259 $0.000 -0.04% +0.24% USD/AUD 1.018 -0.001 -0.08% -0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)