SINGAPORE, Sept 6 China's Dalian soybeans slid 2 percent on Thursday, tracking the U.S. market which fell for a second day on harvest pressure.

The most-active Dalian May soybeans had lost 2 percent to 4,923 yuan a tonne by 0137 GMT, while new-crop Chicago Board of Trade soy was down more than 1 percent to 17.28-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)