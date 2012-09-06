* Soy falls for second day as U.S. harvest gets underway * Wheat steadies after four-session fall, Egypt tender eyed * Russia repeats no export limits planned, to tap state stocks * Russia says to share view at G20 grains meeting in October * UN food agency slashes grain supply outlook on drought impact By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 6 U.S. soybean futures eased further on Thursday from record highs as harvesting got underway amid hopes rain may salvage some drought-hit soy crops in the United States. But the United Nations' food agency cut sharply its outlook for world grain supply due to the impact of drought in the United States and Black Sea countries, highlighting tensions that are maintaining prices at historically high levels. Wheat rose about one percent, with the market steadying after a four-session fall as it awaited the outcome of a tender by Egypt, which will be a test of whether importers are ready to keep buying shrinking volumes of Russian wheat. Russia reiterated on Thursday it ad no plans to impose export limits in response to a drought-reduced harvest, a possibility that has added to nervousness on grain markets in the past month. Its deputy farm minister also said that the G20 group of major economies would hold a grains meeting in October at which Russia would present its position. Corn ticked up after losing almost 2 percent on Wednesday, with operators already looking ahead to next week's monthly crop estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a clearer picture of the impact on supply and demand from the worst U.S. drought in 56 years. Chicago Board of Trade new-crop November soy fell 0.3 percent to $17.42-1/2 a bushel by 1027 GMT, after touching a low of $17.25-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since August 29. December corn rose 0.6 percent to $7.95-3/4 a bushel, while December wheat gained 1.2 percent to $8.78-1/2 a bushel. "There is some pullback in prices ahead of the harvest," Abah Ofon, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore, said of soybeans. "The market is now starting to discount a lot of bad news as I don't think we are going to see a huge deterioration in yields." Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone raised its soybean production forecast after some late rains, although it cut estimate of this year's U.S. corn crop. Soybean prices in the U.S. cash market have been tumbling on expectations of increased supplies from the harvest, but output is still expected to be much smaller than last year due to the severe drought that has parched the Midwest grain belt. EGYPT WHEAT TENDER WATCHED Drought-affected crops in the United States and Black Sea producers like Russia will whittle down global grain supply this season and are keeping prices high, the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organisation(FAO) said. "Although we should remain vigilant, current prices do not justify talk of a world food crisis. But the international community can and should move to calm markets further," FAO Director General Graziano da Silva said. Wheat markets recovered from losses in the past week linked to brisk sales of competitively priced Russian wheat and rainfall in the United States that has improved prospects for winter wheat sowing. The Egyptian state's main wheat buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Wednesday set another tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat for October and November shipment. Operators said the new tender was more open as exporters may be reluctant to commit to Black Sea grain for a period when many expect export availability in the region to run low. In Ukraine, traders said the authorities may limit wheat exports in early 2013 if there is a jump in domestic prices. Officials and grain trading groups agreed earlier this week on maximum grain export volumes for 2012/13, including 4.0 million tonnes for wheat. * Prices as of 1020 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 261.50 1.50 +0.58 195.25 33.93 London wheat 204.00 0.35 +0.17 152.25 33.99 Paris maize 255.50 0.25 +0.10 197.25 29.53 Paris rape 517.25 -0.50 -0.10 421.50 22.72 CBOT wheat 857.75 12.00 +1.42 652.75 31.41 CBOT corn 795.75 6.00 +0.76 646.60 23.07 CBOT soy 1742.00 -6.00 -0.34 1198.50 45.35 Crude oil 96.37 1.01 +1.06 98.83 -2.49 * CBOT futures in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne.