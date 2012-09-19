* Soybeans gain for first time in three sessions
* Wheat up 2.1 percent on bargain hunting
* Bank of Japan action spurs optimism
(Updates with U.S. closing prices)
By Rod Nickel
Sept 19 U.S. soybeans rose nearly 2 percent on
Wednesday after their biggest two-day selloff in seven weeks,
and corn and wheat also climbed on buying interest at lower
prices.
Soybeans had fallen sharply this week on expectations crop
yields across the drought-stricken U.S. Midwest will exceed
forecasts as harvesting achieves a record pace.
But there is still doubt whether even a larger-than-expected
U.S. soybean crop will be enough to meet high world demand up to
the new South American soy harvests in early 2013, causing a
sharp drawdown of inventories.
"There was an awful lot of talk last week about how much
demand we had killed" because of high prices and tight supplies,
said Roy Huckabay, who oversees market research of commodities
at the Linn Group. "What's happened here is the (prices) have
broken and you've given the uncovered users a chance to extend
coverage again."
Farmers have also slowed selling on the cash market after
the price plunge, keeping commercial hedge pressure light on the
futures, said Dale Durchholz, senior market analyst at AgriVisor
LLC.
The market has also seen some end-user buying interest from
Asia, and is bouncing in response to the sharp pull-back earlier
in the week, he said.
Grains garnered further support after Bank of Japan became
the latest leading central bank to take aggressive measures to
stimulate its economy, said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global
Commodity Analytics.
"I think that came away with a risk-on attitude," he said.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 1.8
percent or 29-1/2 cents to $16.69-1/2 a bushel, having closed on
Tuesday down 1.7 percent for a loss of nearly 6 percent over two
days.
"The rise in soybeans is (caused by) consumers trying to
pick the bottom following two days of losses," said Victor
Thianpiriya, agricultural strategist at the bank ANZ. "Soybean
fundamentals remain tight, but given the steep falls in the last
two days, it's not surprising to see a little bit of buying."
A Reuters poll of 14 analysts on Tuesday put the soybean
yield at 35.85 bushels per acre, up 1.6 percent from the
government's latest forecast of 35.3 bushels on Sept. 12.
But while soybean yields in some areas have improved, soy
crops sown after the U.S. winter wheat harvest aren't doing as
well, Huckabay said.
Hamburg-based Oil World analyst Thomas Mielke said China's
government may be forced to reduce soybean stocks by about 4
million to 5 million tonnes by February.
Chicago December wheat rose 2.1 percent or 18 cents to
$8.81-1/2 a bushel, recouping the previous session's 1.7 percent
fall, while December corn rose 2.2 percent or 16-1/2 cents
to $7.56-1/2 a bushel, having closed Tuesday down 1 percent.
Background support for wheat came from South Korean plans to
purchase a combined 500,000 tonnes of reserves of corn, wheat
and soybeans for feed in 2014, or five percent of the country's
annual demand, to secure supplies in the event of a further rise
in prices, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.
Prices at 2:20 p.m. CDT (1920 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 756.50 16.50 2.2% 17.0%
CBOT soy 1669.50 29.50 1.8% 39.3%
CBOT meal 499.70 8.30 1.7% 61.5%
CBOT soyoil 55.83 0.92 1.7% 7.2%
CBOT wheat 881.50 18.00 2.1% 35.0%
CBOT rice 1512.00 17.50 1.2% 3.5%
EU wheat 260.50 1.50 0.6% 28.6%
US crude 91.83 -3.46 -3.6% -7.1%
Dow Jones 13,610 46 0.3% 11.4%
Gold 1770.19 -1.50 -0.1% 13.2%
Euro/dollar 1.3061 0.0015 0.1% 0.9%
Dollar Index 79.0540 -0.1950 -0.3% -1.4%
Baltic Freight 722 25 3.6% -58.5%
(Editing by William Hardy and Sofina Mirza-Reid)