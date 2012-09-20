SYDNEY, Sept 20 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday,
extending gains from the previous session as bargain hunters
emerged after sharp losses at the beginning of the week on
better-than-expected soybean yield forecasts and a fast harvest
pace.
Corn eased, however, giving back some of the gains from
Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.24
percent to $16.73-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on
Wednesday, rebounding from a near 6 percent fall in the previous
two days.
* December corn fell 0.36 percent to $7.53-3/4, having
gained 2.2 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat was little changed at $8.81-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on Wednesday.
* A Reuters poll of 14 analysts on Tuesday put the soybean
yield at 35.85 bushels per acre, up 1.6 percent from the
government's latest forecast of 35.3 bushels on Sept. 12.
* Hamburg-based Oil World analyst Thomas Mielke said China's
government may be forced to reduce soybean stocks by about 4
million to 5 million tonnes by February.
* South Korea is to purchase a combined 500,000 tonnes of
reserves of corn, wheat and soybeans for feed in 2014, or 5
percent of the country's annual demand, to secure supplies in
the event of a further rise in prices, the agriculture ministry
said on Wednesday.
* Iraq's state grains board purchased 150,000 tonnes of
Russian-origin wheat in an international tender to buy at least
50,000 tonnes that closed this week, European traders said on
Wednesday.
* Taiwan's Breakfast Soybean Procurement Association (BSPA)
has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000
tonnes of soybeans sourced from the United States or South
America, European traders said on Wednesday. Bidding deadline is
Thursday, Sept. 20.
MARKET NEWS
* The Japanese yen gained across the board on Wednesday,
recovering from earlier losses incurred after the Bank of Japan
eased monetary policy more than expected, as investors saw the
announcement as less aggressive than plans by other central
banks.
* Oil prices slumped on Wednesday as Saudi efforts to tame
prices and a massive rise in U.S. crude inventories after
Hurricane Isaac fuelled a third day of heavy fund liquidation,
one of the biggest sell-offs in more than a year.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as investors dipped back
into the market after the recent pullback from a rally that
lifted the S&P 500 to just shy of five-year highs.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 0107 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 881.75 0.25 +0.03% +0.43% 892.78 52
CBOT corn 753.75 -2.75 -0.36% +0.77% 796.99 35
CBOT soy 1673.50 4.00 +0.24% +0.27% 1696.63 43
CBOT rice $15.10 -$0.03 -0.17% -1.28% $15.43 54
WTI crude $92.00 $0.02 +0.02% -3.45% $95.51 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.001 +0.04% +0.05%
USD/AUD 1.047 -0.001 -0.09% +0.13%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)