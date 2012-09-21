By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 21 U.S. soybeans edged up on Friday but remained near a four-week low and stayed on track for their biggest weekly fall in nearly a year, after strong losses in the previous session on talk of better-than-expected yields across the Midwest and the record pace of harvest. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.62 percent to $16.2-3/4 a bushel, having dropped 3.04 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are on course to finish the week down 6.46 percent, the contract's largest weekly decline since the week ending September 25, 2011. * December corn rose 0.3 percent to $7.48-1/4, after closing down 1.39 percent in the previous session. New-crop corn is down 4.28 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop since mid-June. * December wheat gained 0.37 percent to $8.82-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.23 percent the session before. Wheat has fallen 4.57 percent over the week, the biggest weekly decline since June 3. * Traders withdrew support for soybeans this week amid talk of better-than-anticipated U.S. yields, with hopes that late summer rains arrived in time to benefit later-planted crops. * A Reuters poll of 14 analysts on Tuesday put the soybean yield at 35.85 bushels per acre, up 1.6 percent from the government's latest forecast of 35.3 bushels on Sept. 12. * China will continue selling soybean reserves well into 2013 in a bid to contain food inflation and ease tight supplies caused by the historic drought across the U.S. grain belt, traders said on Wednesday. * China, the world's largest buyer of oilseeds, imported 4.42 million tonnes of soybeans in August, the lowest monthly level in 6 months, as record-high prices and reduced global supplies cut demand in the world's top importer of the oilseed. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report on Monday showed corn and soybean harvests advanced at a record pace. * Taiwan's Breakfast Soybean Procurement Association (BSPA) has purchased 60,000 tonnes of soybeans likely to be sourced from Argentina in a tender for the same volume which closed on Thursday, European traders said. * Iraq's state grains board purchased 150,000 tonnes of Russian-origin wheat in an international tender on Wednesday, although operators are convinced Russia will soon fade from export markets due to drought in the Black Sea region. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed losses on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in over a month after a batch of surveys showed euro zone business activity remained weak despite the European Central Bank's recent bold efforts to tackle the debt crisis. * Brent crude prices rallied back above $110 a barrel on Thursday, recovering from a six-week low and halting a three-day slide, while the expiring U.S. front-month October crude dipped slightly and posted a fourth straight loss. * The Dow industrials ended slightly higher on Thursday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq cut most of the day's losses in a sign that investor sentiment remains generally positive despite several weak manufacturing surveys from around the world. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 882.75 3.25 +0.37% +0.14% 889.77 53 CBOT corn 748.25 2.25 +0.30% -1.09% 792.22 32 CBOT soy 1628.75 10.00 +0.62% -2.44% 1697.66 30 CBOT rice $15.26 $0.07 +0.46% +0.93% $15.38 59 WTI crude $93.09 $0.67 +0.72% +1.21% $95.51 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.298 $0.001 +0.06% -0.54% USD/AUD 1.046 0.003 +0.24% -0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)