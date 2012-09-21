By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 21 U.S. soybeans edged up on Friday
but remained near a four-week low and stayed on track for their
biggest weekly fall in nearly a year, after strong losses in the
previous session on talk of better-than-expected yields across
the Midwest and the record pace of harvest.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.62
percent to $16.2-3/4 a bushel, having dropped 3.04 percent on
Thursday. Soybeans are on course to finish the week down 6.46
percent, the contract's largest weekly decline since the week
ending September 25, 2011.
* December corn rose 0.3 percent to $7.48-1/4, after
closing down 1.39 percent in the previous session. New-crop corn
is down 4.28 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop since
mid-June.
* December wheat gained 0.37 percent to $8.82-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.23 percent the session before.
Wheat has fallen 4.57 percent over the week, the biggest weekly
decline since June 3.
* Traders withdrew support for soybeans this week amid talk
of better-than-anticipated U.S. yields, with hopes that late
summer rains arrived in time to benefit later-planted crops.
* A Reuters poll of 14 analysts on Tuesday put the soybean
yield at 35.85 bushels per acre, up 1.6 percent from the
government's latest forecast of 35.3 bushels on Sept. 12.
* China will continue selling soybean reserves well into
2013 in a bid to contain food inflation and ease tight supplies
caused by the historic drought across the U.S. grain belt,
traders said on Wednesday.
* China, the world's largest buyer of oilseeds, imported
4.42 million tonnes of soybeans in August, the lowest monthly
level in 6 months, as record-high prices and reduced global
supplies cut demand in the world's top importer of the oilseed.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress
report on Monday showed corn and soybean harvests advanced at a
record pace.
* Taiwan's Breakfast Soybean Procurement Association (BSPA)
has purchased 60,000 tonnes of soybeans likely to be sourced
from Argentina in a tender for the same volume which closed on
Thursday, European traders said.
* Iraq's state grains board purchased 150,000 tonnes of
Russian-origin wheat in an international tender on Wednesday,
although operators are convinced Russia will soon fade from
export markets due to drought in the Black Sea region.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro nursed losses on Friday, having suffered its
biggest one-day fall in over a month after a batch of surveys
showed euro zone business activity remained weak despite the
European Central Bank's recent bold efforts to tackle the debt
crisis.
* Brent crude prices rallied back above $110 a barrel on
Thursday, recovering from a six-week low and halting a three-day
slide, while the expiring U.S. front-month October crude dipped
slightly and posted a fourth straight loss.
* The Dow industrials ended slightly higher on Thursday,
while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq cut most of the day's losses in
a sign that investor sentiment remains generally positive
despite several weak manufacturing surveys from around the
world.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Grains prices at 0045 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 882.75 3.25 +0.37% +0.14% 889.77 53
CBOT corn 748.25 2.25 +0.30% -1.09% 792.22 32
CBOT soy 1628.75 10.00 +0.62% -2.44% 1697.66 30
CBOT rice $15.26 $0.07 +0.46% +0.93% $15.38 59
WTI crude $93.09 $0.67 +0.72% +1.21% $95.51 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.298 $0.001 +0.06% -0.54%
USD/AUD 1.046 0.003 +0.24% -0.15%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)