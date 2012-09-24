By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 24 U.S. wheat rose on Monday, extending gains into a second session after Russia said it may curb exports if domestic prices continue to climb. Corn and soybeans fell, giving back gains made in the previous session, amid expectations of strong harvests in South America. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat climbed 0.25 percent to $8.99-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.02 percent on Friday. * November soybeans fell 0.72 percent to $16.10 a bushel, after firming 0.19 percent in the previous session. * December corn dropped 0.23 percent to $7.46-1/2, having gained 0.32 percent the session before. * Russia, which accounted for 14 percent of the world's wheat trade in 2011/12, may curb grain exports if domestic prices continue to rise, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said. * Russia barred grain exports in August 2010 after a severe drought that led to a wheat crop of just 41.5 million tonnes. Chicago prices nearly doubled in the two months leading up to the ban that summer. This year's Russian wheat crop is forecast to be even lower at around 38 million tonnes following another widespread drought. * Argentina's 2012/13 corn season, which many analysts think could yield a record harvest, is off to a good start as moist fields spur seeding, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * Analytical firm Informa Economics on Friday estimated U.S. 2012 wheat production at 2.273 billion bushels, slightly above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimate. * The USDA was scheduled to release updated estimates of U.S. wheat production in its annual Small Grains Summary report on Sept. 28. * Farmers in Brazil's grain belt started planting after early showers set the scene for what is expected to be a bumper corn and record soy crop, officials at producer associations and cooperatives said on Friday. * Informa estimated the 2012 U.S. soybean planted area at 77.143 million acres, up from the USDA's estimate of 76.1 million acres. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to a subdued start on Monday, having suffered its first weekly decline in five after a recent batch of weak economic data underscored challenges facing euro zone policy makers. * Oil rose for a second straight session in light activity on Friday as supply concerns and economic optimism fuelled a rebound from a 7 percent slide earlier in the week. * U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even though investors welcomed Spain's efforts to seek a bailout. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate index 0800 Germany Ifo current conditions index 0800 Germany Ifo expectations index 1230 Chicago Fed National Activity index for August 1430 Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing index for September 1630 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks on the state of the world economy in Washington Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 899.50 2.25 +0.25% +2.27% 890.06 64 CBOT corn 746.50 -1.75 -0.23% +0.07% 790.13 35 CBOT soy 1610.00 -11.75 -0.72% -0.54% 1696.30 31 CBOT rice $15.24 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.30% $15.34 60 WTI crude $92.74 -$0.15 -0.16% +0.95% $95.49 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.000 -0.03% -0.05% USD/AUD 1.043 -0.001 -0.11% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)