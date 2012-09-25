* U.S. soybeans rise 0.5 pct on end-user buying
* Wheat, corn futures fall for 2nd day
* U.S. farmers on record harvest pace despite rain
* Rains to aid Brazil's soybean planting
(Recasts with details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Chicago soybean futures
bounced back on Tuesday on demand from end-users, recouping some
of last session's losses that drove down prices to a six-week
low, while pressure from a record pace of U.S. harvest capped
gains.
Corn edged lower, falling for a second straight day, while
wheat lost more ground on forecasts for rain this week in the
U.S. Plains which will aid winter crop planting.
U.S. farmers maintained their record pace of harvesting corn
and soybeans during the past week although they were not running
combines flat out due to some rainy weather.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said corn
harvest was 39 percent complete as of Sept. 23, up from 26
percent a week earlier. The soybean harvest rose to 22 percent
complete from 10 percent.
Analysts had been expecting the corn harvest to be 41
percent finished and the soybean harvest 20 percent, according
to the average of estimates in a Reuters survey of 14 crop
watchers.
"People look at any dip in prices as an opportunity to buy
and for investors it is an opportunity to go long," said Abah
Ofon, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "I
don't see the market treading lower and lower, I think there is
some more upside potential as supplies are very tight."
The USDA earlier this month forecast soybean ending stocks
next summer to be the lowest in nine years and the stocks-to-use
ratio at the lowest in nearly five decades.
Chicago Board of Trade November soy rose 0.5 percent
to $16.17-1/2 a bushel by 0308 GMT, after touching a low of
$15.90-1/4 a bushel on Monday, its weakest since Aug. 14.
December corn lost 0.3 percent to $7.42-3/4 a bushel
and December wheat slid 0.2 percent to $8.90-1/4 a bushel.
Soybeans has dropped 8 percent in the last three weeks
on profit-taking and investment portfolio balancing after the
market set an all-time high of $17.94-3/4 a bushel.
Analysts expect the USDA to raise its estimate of the
soybean yield in its next crop update on Oct. 11, based on
stories of better-than-expected output so far in the harvest.
The market has also been pricing in estimates of bumper
production in South America early next year as high prices
encourage farmers to boost planting.
Light showers fell over Brazil's grain belt over the weekend
and are likely to continue throughout the week as farmers sow
what could be a record soybean crop, local forecaster Somar
Meteorologia said.
The first rain in months late last week spurred farmers to
start planting what the USDA sees as an all-time high crop of 81
million tonnes.
The wheat market, which has been buoyed in recent weeks by
talk of Russia curbing exports, is being weighed down by
forecasts of rains in the U.S. Plains, where farmers are
planting the winter crop.
In its weekly crop progress report on Monday, the USDA said
farmers finished planting a quarter of the winter wheat crop as
of Sunday, compared with 11 percent a week ago.
Prices at 0308 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 890.25 -1.75 -0.20% -0.78% 890.26 58
CBOT corn 742.75 -2.00 -0.27% -0.74% 788.42 32
CBOT soy 1617.50 7.50 +0.47% -0.26% 1696.86 33
CBOT rice $15.16 -$0.03 -0.16% -0.52% $15.32 58
WTI crude $92.31 $0.38 +0.41% -0.62% $95.45 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.294 $0.001 +0.10% -0.28%
USD/AUD 1.044 0.002 +0.21% -0.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters
Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)