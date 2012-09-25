* U.S. soybeans ends marginally higher
* Wheat lower, but pares losses
* Traders eye USDA reports on Friday
* Egypt's GASC sets wheat tender
By K.T. Arasu
CHICAGO, Sept 25 U.S. soybeans ended marginally
higher on Tuesday after a seesaw session which saw talk of
end-user demand and a weaker dollar lend support though gains
were limited by an advancing Midwest harvest and accounts of
good yields.
Futures rebounded from six-week lows in Asian trading and
kept the momentum into the Chicago session up to midday when the
benchmark November contract turned negative. But a modest spate
of buying near the close nudged prices back into the black.
When prices eased, grain companies took the opportunity to
cover their short positions and even make some outright
purchases on expectations that U.S. supplies will be tight in
the months to come.
"Farmers are going to hold on to their beans, and it could
get tight between now and February," said Gerry Gidel, chief
feedgrain analyst at Rice Dairy LLC in Chicago.
Soybean exports from South American agricultural powerhouses
Brazil and Argentina typically start in the first quarter of the
year, and until then end users have to depend on U.S. supplies.
Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed that
exporters have already sold nearly 75 percent of the 28.71
million tonnes of soybeans projected for overseas sales in the
2012/13 season (September through August), with 11 more months
to go.
But anecdotal accounts of soybean yields surpassing
expectations after the worst drought in half a century have
given the market a bearish tone in recent weeks. Prices have
slumped 10 percent from their peak of $17.94-3/4 set on Sept 4.
On Monday, the November soybean contract fell below $16 per
bushel for the first time in 11 weeks.
"Beans in the northern part (of the Midwest) seem to be
great," said Jack Scoville, vice president of Price Futures
Group.
Prospects of big crops in Brazil and Argentina, concerns of
slowing demand from China and the U.S. soybean crush coming in
lower than expected last month have been weighing on the market.
Chicago wheat futures erased gains posted during Asian
trading to turn lower amid forecasts for rain in the U.S. Plains
as seeding of the winter crop advanced. Liquidation of long
positions tied to slow export demand also pressured prices.
EGYPT SEEKS WHEAT
After futures trading closed, Egypt's state-run General
Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender to buy an
unspecified amount of wheat for Dec 1-10 shipment. The agency
has bought a large amount of Russian wheat over the past
month.
The wheat market is expected to remain volatile amid
persistent speculation that Russia could curb exports.
Wheat output from the world's second-largest exporter,
Australia, may fall below 20 million tonnes in the 2012/13
season due to a dry spell across Western Australia, analysts
said, which would further tighten global supplies and stoke
prices.
A weekly USDA report on Monday showed that 25 percent of the
winter wheat crop had been planted as of Sunday, up from 11
percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 27
percent.
Corn futures ended slightly lower, weighed down by the
rapidly advancing harvest and a pickup in farmer selling.
Traders were gearing up for Friday's U.S. quarterly grain
stocks and wheat crop reports that could provide direction for
markets that have been on the wane in terms of prices and
trading activity, since drought led to record highs this summer.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. corn and soybean
stocks as of Sept. 1 to be the lowest in eight years at the end
of the 2011/12 season (Sept/Aug).
"The market is oversold," said Brian Hoops, president of
Midwest Market Solutions which caters largely to farmers. He
said accounts were showing better-than-expected yields in the
northern Midwest, which had rains in late August.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.1
percent to end at $16.11-1/2 a bushel, off the session high of
$16.25-1/2 and low of $16.04-1/4. December corn was down
0.13 percent at $7.43-3/4 per bushel, while December wheat
fell 0.6 percent to $8.86-1/2 per bushel.
Scoville said there was talk of end-user demand in soybeans
but he could not confirm any sales or the identity of the
buyers.
Rumors emerged that China was seeking or had bought several
cargoes of U.S. soybeans, but export traders could not confirm
any fresh purchases by the top importer.
Scoville also said harvest pressure on corn and soybeans
could ease once farmers have cut three-quarters of the crops,
but until then any rallies would be muted.
The USDA on Monday said the corn harvest was 39 percent
complete as of Sept. 23, up from 26 percent a week earlier. The
soybean harvest rose to 22 percent complete from 10 percent.
Analysts had been expecting the corn harvest to be 41
percent finished and the soybean harvest 20 percent, according
to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.
