By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 26 U.S. soybeans fell on Wednesday,
giving back limited gains made the day before and staying near a
mid-August low, as harvest pressure and accounts of
better-than-expected yields continued to drag on prices.
Soybeans ended the previous session up following a late
spell of buying, supported by talk of growing end-user demand
and a weaker dollar, after the oilseed spent much of the day in
negative territory.
Soybeans remains near their mid-August trough despite U.S.
Department of Agriculture data showing exporters have already
sold nearly 75 percent of the 28.71 million tonnes of soybeans
projected for overseas sales in the 2012/13 season (September
through August), with 11 more months to go.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.47
percent to $16.04 a bushel, having firmed 0.09 percent on
Tuesday.
* December corn was little changed at $7.43-1/2 after
sliding 0.47 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat was down slightly at $8.85-3/4 a
bushel, having closed 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday.
* Anecdotal accounts of soybean yields surpassing
expectations after the worst drought in half a century have
given the market a bearish tone in recent weeks. Prices have
slumped 10 percent from their peak of $17.94-3/4 on Sept 4.
* Soybeans were also weighed down by prospects of big crops
in Brazil and Argentina, concerns of slowing demand from China
and the U.S. soybean crush coming in lower than expected last
month.
* Egypt's state-run General Authority for Supply Commodities
(GASC) set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat for
Dec 1-10 shipment. The agency has bought a large amount of
Russian wheat over the past month.
* Australia's wheat output may fall below 20 million tonnes
in the 2012/13 season due to a dry spell across Western
Australia, analysts said, which would further tighten global
supplies and stoke prices.
* Market participants are looking to Friday's USDA quarterly
grain stocks and wheat crop reports for direction. Analysts
polled by Reuters expect U.S. corn and soybean stocks as of
Sept. 1 to be the lowest in eight years at the end of the
2011/12 season
MARKET NEWS
* The yen pushed higher while the euro remained around
one-week lows against the dollar in early Asian trade on
Wednesday, pressured by concern about Spain's hesitancy to
request a bailout even as protests there turned violent.
* Brent crude rose on Tuesday in choppy trade as tensions
over Iran reinforced the geopolitical fear premium and concerns
about slowing global economic growth pressured U.S. oil prices.
* The S&P 500 suffered its worst day since June on Tuesday,
pulled lower by Caterpillar Inc after it cut its profit
outlook, the latest high-profile company to warn about profit
growth.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
Germany preliminary inflation data for September
1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1400 U.S. New home sales
1430 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report
Grains prices at 0144 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 885.75 -0.75 -0.08% -0.70% 891.00 53
CBOT corn 743.50 -0.25 -0.03% -0.17% 786.93 32
CBOT soy 1604.00 -7.50 -0.47% -0.37% 1696.86 29
CBOT rice $14.91 $0.03 +0.17% -1.81% $15.28 46
WTI crude $91.09 -$0.28 -0.31% -0.91% $95.34 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.291 $0.001 +0.07% -0.18%
USD/AUD 1.037 -0.001 -0.13% -0.44%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)