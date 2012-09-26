* Soybeans fall, linger near mid-August low
* Harvest pressure and position squaring drives soy down
* Market unsure of where USDA will peg soybean stocks
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 26 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Wednesday, shrugging off small gains in the previous session, as
the harvest in the United States progressed at a record pace
while Spain's financing woes renewed fears about the global
economy, and demand prospects.
Investors also remained cautious ahead of the next USDA
quarterly report, which is due to be released on Friday.
Chicago Board Of Trade soybeans fell 0.6 percent to
$16.02-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent in the
previous session, its first gain this week.
December corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.43-1/4 a bushel
after closing down 0.5 percent on Tuesday, while December wheat
fell 0.1 percent to $8.85-1/4 a bushel, having closed down
0.6 percent in the previous session.
"Soybeans are down on harvest pressure," said Lynette Tan,
analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "There are also
concerns about the macro economy and the impact on global
demand."
Soybeans and corn have come under pressure this week as the
harvest in top exporter the United States progressed at a rapid
pace. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said the corn
harvest was 39 percent complete as of Sept. 23, up from 26
percent a week earlier. The soybean harvest was 22 percent
complete, up from 10 percent.
Investors were also worried about developments in
debt-plagued Spain, where protesters clashed with police in the
country's capital as the government prepared a new round of
austerity measures.
RAPID U.S. SOYBEAN EXPORTS
Soybeans fell despite USDA data showing exporters have
already sold nearly 75 percent of the 28.71 million tonnes of
soybeans projected for overseas sales in the 2012/13 season,
which began in September.
While the market expects big crops from agriculture
powerhouses Brazil and Argentina this year, exports from South
American countries typically start in the first quarter of the
year, and until then end users have to depend on U.S. supplies
which were curtailed by the worst drought in almost 60 years.
Rumors circulated on Tuesday that China was seeking, or had
bought, several cargoes of U.S. soybeans, but export traders
could not confirm any fresh purchases by the top importer.
Ahead of the USDA report, analysts polled by Reuters expect
U.S. corn stocks to have fallen to their lowest level in eight
years at the end of the 2011/12 season, while soybean stocks are
expected to fall to 131 million bushels, the lowest since
2003/2004.
WHEAT EXTENDS LOSSES AMID MIXED SUPPLY OUTLOOK
Wheat fell for the third consecutive session following
strong gains on September 21 when one Russian minister said the
nation may c u rb exports if domestic prices continue to firm.
Wheat output from the world's second-largest exporter,
Australia, may fall below 20 million tonnes in the 2012/13
season due to a dry spell across Western Australia, analysts
said, which would further tighten global supplies and stoke
prices.
Analysts, however, said conditions for U.S. winter wheat
planting look favorable.
Grains prices at 0310 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 885.25 -1.25 -0.14% -0.76% 890.98 53
CBOT corn 743.25 -0.50 -0.07% -0.20% 786.93 32
CBOT soy 1602.50 -9.00 -0.56% -0.47% 1696.81 29
CBOT rice $14.88 $0.00 -0.03% -2.01% $15.28 45
WTI crude $91.25 -$0.12 -0.13% -0.74% $95.35 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.290 $0.000 +0.02% -0.22%
USD/AUD 1.036 -0.002 -0.24% -0.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)