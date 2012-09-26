* Soybeans fall, linger near mid-August low * Harvest pressure and position squaring drives soy down * Market unsure of where USDA will peg soybean stocks By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 26 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Wednesday, shrugging off small gains in the previous session, as the harvest in the United States progressed at a record pace while Spain's financing woes renewed fears about the global economy, and demand prospects. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the next USDA quarterly report, which is due to be released on Friday. Chicago Board Of Trade soybeans fell 0.6 percent to $16.02-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent in the previous session, its first gain this week. December corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.43-1/4 a bushel after closing down 0.5 percent on Tuesday, while December wheat fell 0.1 percent to $8.85-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent in the previous session. "Soybeans are down on harvest pressure," said Lynette Tan, analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "There are also concerns about the macro economy and the impact on global demand." Soybeans and corn have come under pressure this week as the harvest in top exporter the United States progressed at a rapid pace. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said the corn harvest was 39 percent complete as of Sept. 23, up from 26 percent a week earlier. The soybean harvest was 22 percent complete, up from 10 percent. Investors were also worried about developments in debt-plagued Spain, where protesters clashed with police in the country's capital as the government prepared a new round of austerity measures. RAPID U.S. SOYBEAN EXPORTS Soybeans fell despite USDA data showing exporters have already sold nearly 75 percent of the 28.71 million tonnes of soybeans projected for overseas sales in the 2012/13 season, which began in September. While the market expects big crops from agriculture powerhouses Brazil and Argentina this year, exports from South American countries typically start in the first quarter of the year, and until then end users have to depend on U.S. supplies which were curtailed by the worst drought in almost 60 years. Rumors circulated on Tuesday that China was seeking, or had bought, several cargoes of U.S. soybeans, but export traders could not confirm any fresh purchases by the top importer. Ahead of the USDA report, analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. corn stocks to have fallen to their lowest level in eight years at the end of the 2011/12 season, while soybean stocks are expected to fall to 131 million bushels, the lowest since 2003/2004. WHEAT EXTENDS LOSSES AMID MIXED SUPPLY OUTLOOK Wheat fell for the third consecutive session following strong gains on September 21 when one Russian minister said the nation may c u rb exports if domestic prices continue to firm. Wheat output from the world's second-largest exporter, Australia, may fall below 20 million tonnes in the 2012/13 season due to a dry spell across Western Australia, analysts said, which would further tighten global supplies and stoke prices. Analysts, however, said conditions for U.S. winter wheat planting look favorable. Grains prices at 0310 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 885.25 -1.25 -0.14% -0.76% 890.98 53 CBOT corn 743.25 -0.50 -0.07% -0.20% 786.93 32 CBOT soy 1602.50 -9.00 -0.56% -0.47% 1696.81 29 CBOT rice $14.88 $0.00 -0.03% -2.01% $15.28 45 WTI crude $91.25 -$0.12 -0.13% -0.74% $95.35 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.290 $0.000 +0.02% -0.22% USD/AUD 1.036 -0.002 -0.24% -0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)