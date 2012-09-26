* Soybeans at near 3-month lows
* Macro-economic jitters weigh on grains
* Corn falls to near 3-month lows
* Ethanol production drops
* Traders await Friday's USDA stocks report
(Updates with closing market action, adds analyst comments,
ethanol report)
By K.T. Arasu
CHICAGO, Sept 26 U.S. grains tumbled on
Wednesday, and soybeans sank below $16 a bushel to their lowest
price in nearly three months as worries about Europe's debt
crisis had investors scrambling for safe-haven assets like U.S.
Treasury bonds.
The declines were accentuated as hedge funds booked profits
ahead of the end of the month and quarter. Corn was on track for
a second straight monthly decline, and soybeans headed for their
first drop in four months.
Corn futures fell 2.5 percent to the lowest level in nearly
three months. Like soybeans, corn was pressured by the harvest
in the world's top grains exporter moving at a record clip,
boosting supplies in the pipeline.
Investors had focused for more than three months on tight
supplies brought on by the worst U.S. drought in half a century,
but now they are turning their attention to macro-economic
factors, including a stronger dollar, for price direction.
Analysts said investors were liquidating long positions in
grains after prices hit record highs this summer. They said
prices have been pressured by anecdotal accounts of
better-than-expected soybean yields and dimming demand for corn.
"New-crop supplies are coming into the market and there was
some balancing of books before end of the month and quarter,"
said Sterling Smith, futures specialist at Citigroup in Chicago.
Corn futures were also weighed by U.S. crude oil
falling 1.5 percent and ethanol production in the United States
slumping 3 percent last week to a two-month low.
China's corn imports are expected to drop just over 60
percent next year, according to a Reuters poll.
But the biggest market mover of the day was the debt crisis
in Europe, which helped to strengthen the dollar and shift the
attention away from fundamentals.
"Grains took the diverging path due to supply-side
fundamentals in the third quarter, but the two roads are coming
together now." said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity
Analytics in Lafayette, Indiana.
"They are back to protesting in Europe and we are seeing
risk-off trade," he added.
Investors worried about Europe's debt crisis as tens of
thousands in Greece took to the streets in the country's biggest
anti-austerity demonstration in months even as the European
Central Bank began buying bonds to restore economic confidence.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was ready to
seek a new rescue package if the country's debt financing costs
remained too high for too long.
The dollar index, a measure against major currencies,
was at a two-week high, rising 0.38 percent by 13:05 p.m. CDT
(1805 GMT), raising the cost of U.S. grains overseas.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 38-1/2
cents, or 2.4 percent, to close at $15.73 a bushel. CBOT
December corn was down 19 cents, or 2.6 percent, at
$7.24-3/4 a bushel while December wheat fell 17-1/4 cents,
or 2.0 percent, to $8.69-1/4.
EGYPT BUYS ROMANIAN, FRENCH WHEAT
Traders were gearing up for Friday's U.S. quarterly grain
stocks and wheat crop reports which may provide new direction
for markets.
"Everyone is pretty hesitant to make any moves ahead of the
USDA grains stocks report on Friday," Rabobank analyst Erin
FitzPatrick said. "The very fast progress being made with the
U.S. corn harvest does raise questions about how this will
impact the stocks report."
Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. corn and soybean
stocks as of Sept. 1 to be the lowest in eight years at the end
of the 2011/12 season (Sept/Aug).
Egypt's state grains buyer General Authority for Supply
Commodities (GASC) bought 300,000 tonnes of Romanian and French
wheat at its snap tender. There were no purchases of wheat from
Russia, which has been a major supplier to GASC the past month.
The absence of Russian wheat sales could reinforce
speculation that one of the world's top wheat exporters was
running out of supplies for export after a drought slashed its
harvest this year.
There have been persistent rumors that Russia could limit
exports, but with its prices rising steadily over the past
month, its supplies could have become less competitive.
"Russians are pretty much done as far as being an exporter,"
said Dan Basse, president of AgResource Co in Chicago, adding
that Russian wheat prices were the highest in 20 years.
He said demand from North African countries could now come
to other suppliers like Canada, the United States and Australia,
where dry weather is raising concerns over crop prospects.
European benchmark November wheat in Paris ended 0.1
percent higher at 261.50 euros a tonne on export prospects.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Colin
Packham in Sydney; Editing by Alison Birrane, Alden Bentley and
David Gregorio)