By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 27 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday to hover below $16 a bushel, as investors looked for bargains following declines in the previous session when renewed concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and the record pace of the U.S. harvest dragged on prices. Corn, which hit a near three-month low on Wednesday, and wheat both climbed as well. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans gained 0.48 percent to $15.80-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 2.39 percent on Wednesday. * December corn rose 0.21 percent to $7.26-1/4 a bushel, after falling 2.56 percent in the previous session. * December wheat climbed 0.4 percent to $8.72-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.95 percent on Wednesday. * Corn futures were weighed by U.S. crude oil falling 1.5 percent and ethanol production in the United States slumping 3 percent last week to a two-month low. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. corn and soybean stocks as of Sept. 1 to be the lowest in eight years at the end of the 2011/12 season (Sept/Aug). * China's corn imports are expected to drop just over 60 percent next year, according to a Reuters poll. * Egypt's state grains buyer purchased 300,000 tonnes of Romanian and French wheat in a snap tender. It did not buy any wheat from Russia, which has been a major supplier to the country in the past month. * The absence of Russian wheat sales could reinforce speculation that one of the world's top wheat exporters is running out of supplies for export after a drought slashed its harvest this year. MARKET NEWS * The euro was at two-week lows on Thursday, having suffered a third day of declines as violent protests against austerity measures in the streets of Madrid and Athens highlighted the challenges facing highly-indebted euro zone countries. * Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis escalated, while U.S. gasoline futures jumped more than 3 percent due to depressed inventories and supply uncertainty. * The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on Wednesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0755 Germany Unemployment rate 0900 Euro zone Business climate 0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Final Q2 GDP 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest manufacturing index 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Grains prices at 0020 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 872.75 3.50 +0.40% -1.55% 890.65 45 CBOT corn 726.25 1.50 +0.21% -2.35% 783.72 26 CBOT soy 1580.50 7.50 +0.48% -1.92% 1694.03 27 CBOT rice $15.00 $0.00 +0.00% +0.77% $15.27 48 WTI crude $90.27 $0.29 +0.32% -1.20% $95.17 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.287 $0.000 +0.02% -0.19% USD/AUD 1.037 0.000 +0.04% -0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential