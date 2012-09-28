By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 28 U.S. corn came off a three-month low on Friday after coming under pressure from technical selling and fund liquidation in the prior session, with investors awaiting a closely watched U.S. Agriculture Department quarterly report on grain stocks. Corn is on course to finish the month down more than 10 percent, its biggest monthly fall for a year, as disappointing export sales also weigh. Soybeans rose, but remained closed to seven week lows, while wheat was little changed after hitting a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday. Despite firming slightly, wheat is course to record its biggest weekly fall in nearly four months, and the largest monthly fall in ten months. FUNDAMENTALS * December corn rose slightly to $7.17 a bushel, having dropped 1.17 percent in the previous session to the lowest for a front-month contract since July 3. Corn is down 4.2 percent for the week following a similar fall the week before. * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.33 percent to $15.76 a bushel, having slipped 0.14 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are down 2.85 percent for the week, the second consecutive fall following on from a decline of 6.47 percent, the biggest weekly fall in a year. * December wheat was flat at $8.55-1/4-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.58 percent on Thursday. Wheat is on course to finish the week down 4.49 percent, the biggest fall since early June, while the grain is down 3.8 percent for September. * USDA report could show season-end stocks of corn and beans at an eight-year low. * Funds liquidate positions in preparation of the USDA report. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 corn contracts and 4,000 wheat contracts on the day, trade sources said. * The USDA on Thursday said net export sales of U.S. soybeans last week hit a six-week high of nearly 800,000 tonnes and also reported an additional 110,000-tonne sale to China via its daily reporting system. * The Reuters poll showed U.S. wheat stocks on Sept. 1 at 2.278 billion bushels, up from 2.147 billion a year ago, and soybean stocks at 131 million, down from 215 million a year ago. * U.S. Sept. 1 soybean stocks should fall to 131 million bushels, according to the average analyst estimate, the lowest level since 112 million in 2003/04. The figure was nearly unchanged from the 130 million bushels that USDA forecast earlier this month for 2011/12 soy ending stocks. * Estimates for corn ending stocks ranged from 887 million to 1.261 billion bushels. * Disappointing export sales data on Thursday, particularly for corn, kept pressure on grains as historically high prices have eroded demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net corn export sales last week of just 400 tonnes, the lowest weekly total since a net-negative week of sales nine weeks ago. * A consortium of hog and poultry producers this week confirmed that they were importing 750,000 tonnes of Brazilian corn over the next six months, blaming high U.S. prices and scarce supplies after the worst drought in half a century. * Wheat under pressure from beneficial rains in the southern U.S. Plains winter wheat. MARKET NEWS * The euro held firm on Friday, while commodity currencies started Asian trade sharply higher as worries about the euro zone eased somewhat after Spain unveiled a crisis budget that many saw was a step towards a bailout. * Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between Iran and the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions, while Spain's plans for economic reform also lent support to crude and lifted equities on Wall Street. * The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most troubled countries. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final 0500 Japan Construction orders 0600 Germany Retail sales 0900 Euro zone Inflation 1230 U.S. Quarterly grain stocks report 1230 U.S. Personal income/spending for August 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI for September 1355 U.S. Thomson Reuters/Univ of Michigan final consumer sentiment index for September 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 855.25 -0.25 -0.03% -1.61% 889.19 37 CBOT corn 717.00 0.75 +0.10% -1.07% 780.37 22 CBOT soy 1576.00 5.25 +0.33% +0.19% 1692.06 26 CBOT rice $15.19 $0.02 +0.16% +1.27% $15.26 56 WTI crude $92.25 $0.40 +0.44% +2.52% $95.11 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.291 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.28% USD/AUD 1.044 0.000 -0.01% +0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed davies)