SYDNEY, Nov 19 U.S. soybeans crept up on Monday
but remained near a five-month low touched the previous session
when China, the world's largest buyer of the oilseed, cancelled
600,000 tonnes of orders due to weak demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.58
percent to $13.91-1/4 a bushel, after sliding 1.34 percent on
Friday, when they hit their lowest since June 22 at $13.72-1/4 a
bushel.
* December corn rose 0.41 percent to $7.30 a bushel
after firming 0.8 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat was unchanged at $8.38 a bushel,
having closed up 0.9 percent on Friday.
* The China National Grain and Oils Information Center said
on Friday that importers had cancelled 600,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybeans as weak domestic demand and a recent drop in prices
made them unprofitable.
* The U.S. government's decision to maintain its mandate to
add corn ethanol to motor fuel did little to support soybeans,
analysts said. Several states had asked regulators to waive the
mandate following the worst U.S. drought in 50 years, saying it
was driving food and feed prices higher.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a monthly crop
report on Nov. 9 helped fuel the latest sell-off with a
surprisingly big estimate for U.S. soybean production and an
increased outlook for global supplies.
* The USDA on Friday said soybean export sales last week
were 585,200 tonnes, a two-week high that topped estimates for
250,000 tonnes to 550,000 tonnes. The sales were not impressive
in light of the news about the cancellations, traders said.
* Traders are also keeping a close watch on soybean planting
in Brazil and Argentina - the world's second- and third-largest
exporters respectively - with buyers expecting bumper crops
early next year to ease global supply tightness.
* U.S. wheat export sales of 314,500 tonnes were just a
two-week high and within analysts' estimates for 250,000 tonnes
to 450,000 tonnes. Corn export sales were at a six-week high of
312,000 tonnes, within estimates for 200,000 tonnes to 400,000
tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen was hovering near a seven-month low versus the
dollar at the start of the week, as expectations of more
stimulus by Japanese authorities after next month's election
made holding the already low-yielding currency even less
appealing.
* Oil rose on Friday as a fire on a Gulf of Mexico platform
and the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinians
stoked supply concerns.
* Hope that U.S. politicians would find common ground to
steer clear of the "fiscal cliff" boosted stocks on Friday,
though the gains were not enough to offset the week's losses.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Italy Industrial orders Sep
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov
Grains prices at 0017 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 838.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.89% 865.16 30
CBOT corn 730.00 3.00 +0.41% +1.21% 742.36 48
CBOT soy 1391.25 8.00 +0.58% -0.77% 1503.88 25
CBOT rice $14.87 $0.03 +0.17% +0.03% $15.15 54
WTI crude $87.56 $0.64 +0.74% +2.47% $87.85 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.275 $0.000 +0.03% +0.08%
#DIV/0!
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)