SYDNEY, Nov 19 U.S. soybeans crept up on Monday but remained near a five-month low touched the previous session when China, the world's largest buyer of the oilseed, cancelled 600,000 tonnes of orders due to weak demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.58 percent to $13.91-1/4 a bushel, after sliding 1.34 percent on Friday, when they hit their lowest since June 22 at $13.72-1/4 a bushel. * December corn rose 0.41 percent to $7.30 a bushel after firming 0.8 percent in the previous session. * December wheat was unchanged at $8.38 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent on Friday. * The China National Grain and Oils Information Center said on Friday that importers had cancelled 600,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans as weak domestic demand and a recent drop in prices made them unprofitable. * The U.S. government's decision to maintain its mandate to add corn ethanol to motor fuel did little to support soybeans, analysts said. Several states had asked regulators to waive the mandate following the worst U.S. drought in 50 years, saying it was driving food and feed prices higher. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a monthly crop report on Nov. 9 helped fuel the latest sell-off with a surprisingly big estimate for U.S. soybean production and an increased outlook for global supplies. * The USDA on Friday said soybean export sales last week were 585,200 tonnes, a two-week high that topped estimates for 250,000 tonnes to 550,000 tonnes. The sales were not impressive in light of the news about the cancellations, traders said. * Traders are also keeping a close watch on soybean planting in Brazil and Argentina - the world's second- and third-largest exporters respectively - with buyers expecting bumper crops early next year to ease global supply tightness. * U.S. wheat export sales of 314,500 tonnes were just a two-week high and within analysts' estimates for 250,000 tonnes to 450,000 tonnes. Corn export sales were at a six-week high of 312,000 tonnes, within estimates for 200,000 tonnes to 400,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The yen was hovering near a seven-month low versus the dollar at the start of the week, as expectations of more stimulus by Japanese authorities after next month's election made holding the already low-yielding currency even less appealing. * Oil rose on Friday as a fire on a Gulf of Mexico platform and the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinians stoked supply concerns. * Hope that U.S. politicians would find common ground to steer clear of the "fiscal cliff" boosted stocks on Friday, though the gains were not enough to offset the week's losses. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Italy Industrial orders Sep 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov Grains prices at 0017 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 838.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.89% 865.16 30 CBOT corn 730.00 3.00 +0.41% +1.21% 742.36 48 CBOT soy 1391.25 8.00 +0.58% -0.77% 1503.88 25 CBOT rice $14.87 $0.03 +0.17% +0.03% $15.15 54 WTI crude $87.56 $0.64 +0.74% +2.47% $87.85 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.275 $0.000 +0.03% +0.08% #DIV/0! Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)