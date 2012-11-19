* Hopes of end-user demand drives soybeans higher
* Wheat ticks up after 6 straight days of decline
* Positive sentiment in financial markets supports
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 U.S. soybeans rose 1 percent
on Monday, buoyed by expectations of renewed buying after prices
slid to their lowest in five months in the previous session as
the world's top buyer China cancelled purchases.
Corn rose for a second straight session while wheat ticked
higher, snapping a six-session losing streak as sentiment across
global financial markets turned positive on hopes that U.S.
politicians would find common ground to prevent the economy from
being weakened by the "fiscal cliff": a combination of spending
cuts and higher taxes.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the
greenback against a basket of currencies, slid 0.3 percent,
helping to boost prices. A weak dollar supports commodity prices
by making them attractive for overseas buyers holding other
currencies.
Chicago Board of Trade's January soybeans rose 1
percent to $13.97-1/2 a bushel by 0302 GMT, after hitting its
lowest since June 22 on Friday.
December wheat added 0.2 percent to $8.39-1/2 a bushel
while December corn gained 0.6 percent to $7.31-1/2 a
bushel.
"The $14 mark seems to be pretty magnetic as prices are
converging towards that point," said Victor Thianpiriya, an
agricultural strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
"The supply is still pretty tight and U.S. exports over the
next few months have to hit a record high."
Soybeans are back where they started five months ago when
prices began rallying to an all-time high, fuelled by worries
about the harvest as the worst U.S. drought in half a century
scorched the grain belt.
With prices down 22 percent from their peak, the next phase
of the market could hinge on whether end-users see fair value at
current price levels.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales
data on Friday showed there was a slight improvement in demand
for soybeans in the week ended Nov 8. The USDA reported net
soybean sales at 585,200 tonnes, the highest in two weeks. China
bought 371,500 tonnes.
Chinese buyers have cancelled at least 600,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans, which dragged prices lower on Friday. The China
National Grain and Oils Information Center said the deals were
scrapped as weak domestic demand and a recent drop in prices
made those purchases unprofitable.
China has bought a total 16.4 million tonnes of U.S.
soybeans so far in the 2012/13 marketing year that began
September 1, of which 7.7 million tonnes have been shipped,
leaving 8.6 million tonnes on the books.
There were also indications that U.S. demand for soy was
strong. The soybean crush in October was the highest in nearly
three years due in part to strong global demand for soymeal in
the wake of supplies running low in South America.
Wheat rose, boosted by expectations that exports will
increase due to declining prices and shortfalls among other
major exporters. The weekly USDA data showed export sales of
314,500 tonnes were at a two-week high and within analysts'
estimates for 250,000 tonnes to 450,000 tonnes.
The market is also waiting to see whether Egypt, the world's
largest importer of wheat, will issue purchase tenders.
U.S. corn export sales were at a six-week high of 312,000
tonnes, within estimates for 200,000 tonnes to 400,000 tonnes.
Prices at 0302 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 839.50 1.50 +0.18% 872.39 32
CBOT corn 731.50 4.50 +0.62% 766.29 49
CBOT soy 1397.50 14.25 +1.03% 1577.13 29
CBOT rice $14.87 $0.03 +0.17% $15.46 55
WTI crude $87.55 $0.63 +0.72% $88.90 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.277 $0.048 +3.89%
USD/AUD 1.037 -0.019 -1.75%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
