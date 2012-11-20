SYDNEY, Nov 20 U.S. wheat extended gains into a second session on Tuesday, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said crop conditions fell to a record low for November. FUNDAMENTALS * December wheat firmed 0.3 percent to $8.44-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Monday. * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.29 percent to $13.98-3/4 a bushel, after climbing 0.8 percent on Monday. * December corn was flat at $7.38-3/4 a bushel. It jumped 1.6 percent in the previous session. * The USDA said winter wheat crop fell to 34 percent good-to-excellent, below analysts' expectations, due to persistent dry conditions in the U.S. Plains. * The ratings were a record low for November and raised questions about how healthy the crop will be when it emerges from dormancy in the spring. * The average of estimates in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts forecast good-to-excellent ratings for U.S. wheat to fall to 35 percent as of Nov. 18 from 36 percent a week earlier. Forecasts ranged from 32.5 percent to 37 percent. * Commodity funds bought an estimated 11,000 corn contracts, 4,000 soybean contracts and 1,000 wheat contracts, CBOT floor traders said. * Soy prices got additional support from a temporary halt to regular state soy sales in China, which traders said would lead to increased U.S. sales to the world's top soy importer. * Beijing is starting a stockpiling programme for soybeans to improve margins for soy plants and spur imports, according to the China National Grain and Oils Information Center (CNGOIC), an official think tank. * Word that Chinese buyers had cancelled deals for at least 600,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans dragged prices lower on Friday. The CNGOIC said the deals were scrapped as weak domestic demand and a recent drop in prices made those purchases unprofitable. * The USDA said 62 million bushels of soybeans were inspected for export last week, topping expectations for 53 million to 59 million. Weekly export inspections were 14.35 million for corn, above expectations, and 11.1 million for wheat, within expectations. * Separately, the USDA said private exporters struck deals to sell 20,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil to unknown destinations. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose on Tuesday on hopes of a compromise in the U.S. fiscal crisis, while the euro fell after Moody's Investors Service scrapped France's top-notch credit rating, reminding investors of the protracted euro zone debt crisis. * U.S. crude oil futures eased on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar firmed against the euro after France's downgrade, but the fall was limited by festering tensions in the Middle East. DATA/EVENTS (GMT)\ 0700 Germany Producer prices Oct 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. Building permits Oct 1330 U.S. Housing starts Oct 1715 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Bank of Japan announces outcome of policy meeting Eurogroup meeting, Brussels Grains prices at 0100 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 844.25 2.50 +0.30% +0.75% 864.62 36 CBOT corn 739.00 0.25 +0.03% +1.65% 742.55 53 CBOT soy 1398.75 4.00 +0.29% +1.12% 1498.91 29 CBOT rice $14.82 -$0.03 -0.17% -0.17% $15.13 52 WTI crude $88.99 -$0.29 -0.32% +2.68% $87.80 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.278 -$0.003 -0.23% +0.31% USD/AUD 1.040 -0.001 -0.09% +0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)