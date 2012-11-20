SYDNEY, Nov 20 U.S. wheat extended gains into a
second session on Tuesday, after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said crop conditions fell to a record low for
November.
FUNDAMENTALS
* December wheat firmed 0.3 percent to $8.44-1/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Monday.
* Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.29
percent to $13.98-3/4 a bushel, after climbing 0.8 percent on
Monday.
* December corn was flat at $7.38-3/4 a bushel. It
jumped 1.6 percent in the previous session.
* The USDA said winter wheat crop fell to 34 percent
good-to-excellent, below analysts' expectations, due to
persistent dry conditions in the U.S. Plains.
* The ratings were a record low for November and raised
questions about how healthy the crop will be when it emerges
from dormancy in the spring.
* The average of estimates in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts
forecast good-to-excellent ratings for U.S. wheat to fall to 35
percent as of Nov. 18 from 36 percent a week earlier. Forecasts
ranged from 32.5 percent to 37 percent.
* Commodity funds bought an estimated 11,000 corn contracts,
4,000 soybean contracts and 1,000 wheat contracts, CBOT floor
traders said.
* Soy prices got additional support from a temporary halt to
regular state soy sales in China, which traders said would lead
to increased U.S. sales to the world's top soy importer.
* Beijing is starting a stockpiling programme for soybeans
to improve margins for soy plants and spur imports, according to
the China National Grain and Oils Information Center (CNGOIC),
an official think tank.
* Word that Chinese buyers had cancelled deals for at least
600,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans dragged prices lower on Friday.
The CNGOIC said the deals were scrapped as weak domestic demand
and a recent drop in prices made those purchases unprofitable.
* The USDA said 62 million bushels of soybeans were
inspected for export last week, topping expectations for 53
million to 59 million. Weekly export inspections were 14.35
million for corn, above expectations, and 11.1 million for
wheat, within expectations.
* Separately, the USDA said private exporters struck deals
to sell 20,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil to unknown
destinations.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Tuesday on hopes of a compromise in
the U.S. fiscal crisis, while the euro fell after Moody's
Investors Service scrapped France's top-notch credit rating,
reminding investors of the protracted euro zone debt crisis.
* U.S. crude oil futures eased on Tuesday as the U.S.
dollar firmed against the euro after France's downgrade, but the
fall was limited by festering tensions in the Middle East.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)\
0700 Germany Producer prices Oct
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1330 U.S. Building permits Oct
1330 U.S. Housing starts Oct
1715 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Bernanke speaks
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
Bank of Japan announces outcome of policy
meeting
Eurogroup meeting, Brussels
Grains prices at 0100 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 844.25 2.50 +0.30% +0.75% 864.62 36
CBOT corn 739.00 0.25 +0.03% +1.65% 742.55 53
CBOT soy 1398.75 4.00 +0.29% +1.12% 1498.91 29
CBOT rice $14.82 -$0.03 -0.17% -0.17% $15.13 52
WTI crude $88.99 -$0.29 -0.32% +2.68% $87.80 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.278 -$0.003 -0.23% +0.31%
USD/AUD 1.040 -0.001 -0.09% +0.57%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)