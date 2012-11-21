SYDNEY, Nov 21 U.S. soybeans fell on Wednesday,
edging back from gains in the previous session when
short-covering and lower South American crop forecasts supported
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.14
percent to $14.10-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.6 percent on
Tuesday.
* December corn was little changed at $7.43 a bushel,
after gaining 0.6 percent the day before, when it hit its
highest level since Nov. 9 at $7.47-1/4 a bushel.
* December wheat inched down 0.09 percent to $8.44-1/4
a bushel. It closed up 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
* U.S. corn exports are poised to rebound by early 2013 from
their worst slump in decades as rival global producers run low
on supplies.
* On Monday a temporary halt to regular state soy sales in
China alleviated last week's concerns about the cancellation of
orders for about 600,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans by China, the
world's top importer of the oilseed.
* Reduced soybean crop forecasts for Argentina and Brazil by
Germany-based oilseeds analysts Oil World gave the market some
momentum.
* More showers were expected in 90 percent of crop areas in
already-drenched Argentina. In Brazil, scattered showers are
expected in northern growing areas for the next 10 days, which
will benefit crops in that region, MDA EarthSat Weather said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday its
rating of the winter wheat crop fell to 34 percent
good-to-excellent, below analysts' expectations, due to
persistent dry conditions in the U.S. Plains.
* The ratings were a record low for November and raised
questions about how healthy the crop will be when it emerges
from dormancy in the spring, with little rain forecast for the
U.S. Plains.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen slid to seven-month lows against the U.S. dollar
on Tuesday and fell nearly as low against the euro on
expectations that Japan's central bank will be pushed to move
aggressively to try to weaken the yen with looser monetary
policy.
* Oil dropped from a one-month high on Tuesday amid signs of
a ceasefire that would end a week of rocket attacks and air
strikes between Palestinians and Israelis.
* Wall Street halted its two-day rally on Tuesday, after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank
lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the
"fiscal cliff."
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI Nov
1455 U.S. TR/U Mich final sentiment index Nov
1500 U.S. Leading indicators Oct
1630 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report
Grains prices at 0025 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 844.25 -0.75 -0.09% +0.30% 863.79 39
CBOT corn 743.00 -0.25 -0.03% +0.58% 742.90 57
CBOT soy 1410.75 -2.00 -0.14% +1.15% 1495.58 36
CBOT rice $14.84 -$0.09 -0.57% -0.03% $15.11 56
WTI crude $87.35 $0.60 +0.69% -2.16% $87.59 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.282 $0.000 -0.01% +0.03%
USD/AUD 1.039 0.000 +0.01% -0.21%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
