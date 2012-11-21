SYDNEY, Nov 21 U.S. soybeans fell on Wednesday, edging back from gains in the previous session when short-covering and lower South American crop forecasts supported prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.14 percent to $14.10-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.6 percent on Tuesday. * December corn was little changed at $7.43 a bushel, after gaining 0.6 percent the day before, when it hit its highest level since Nov. 9 at $7.47-1/4 a bushel. * December wheat inched down 0.09 percent to $8.44-1/4 a bushel. It closed up 0.4 percent on Tuesday. * U.S. corn exports are poised to rebound by early 2013 from their worst slump in decades as rival global producers run low on supplies. * On Monday a temporary halt to regular state soy sales in China alleviated last week's concerns about the cancellation of orders for about 600,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans by China, the world's top importer of the oilseed. * Reduced soybean crop forecasts for Argentina and Brazil by Germany-based oilseeds analysts Oil World gave the market some momentum. * More showers were expected in 90 percent of crop areas in already-drenched Argentina. In Brazil, scattered showers are expected in northern growing areas for the next 10 days, which will benefit crops in that region, MDA EarthSat Weather said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday its rating of the winter wheat crop fell to 34 percent good-to-excellent, below analysts' expectations, due to persistent dry conditions in the U.S. Plains. * The ratings were a record low for November and raised questions about how healthy the crop will be when it emerges from dormancy in the spring, with little rain forecast for the U.S. Plains. MARKET NEWS * The yen slid to seven-month lows against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday and fell nearly as low against the euro on expectations that Japan's central bank will be pushed to move aggressively to try to weaken the yen with looser monetary policy. * Oil dropped from a one-month high on Tuesday amid signs of a ceasefire that would end a week of rocket attacks and air strikes between Palestinians and Israelis. * Wall Street halted its two-day rally on Tuesday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the "fiscal cliff." DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI Nov 1455 U.S. TR/U Mich final sentiment index Nov 1500 U.S. Leading indicators Oct 1630 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report Grains prices at 0025 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 844.25 -0.75 -0.09% +0.30% 863.79 39 CBOT corn 743.00 -0.25 -0.03% +0.58% 742.90 57 CBOT soy 1410.75 -2.00 -0.14% +1.15% 1495.58 36 CBOT rice $14.84 -$0.09 -0.57% -0.03% $15.11 56 WTI crude $87.35 $0.60 +0.69% -2.16% $87.59 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.282 $0.000 -0.01% +0.03% USD/AUD 1.039 0.000 +0.01% -0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)