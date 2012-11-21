* Soy ticks down after two-day climb, corn flat * Wheat holds gains on poor U.S. crop condition * Oil World cuts South American soybean crop f'casts (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 21 U.S. soybeans eased on Wednesday, inching down after two consecutive sessions of gains fuelled by forecasts of lower production in South American and a rebound in Chinese demand. Wheat was little changed, holding gains made in the last two sessions as dry weather in the U.S. Plains continued to hurt the winter crop, while corn was largely unchanged after rising for three days. Hamburg-based oilseed analysts Oil World cut their forecasts for 2013 soybean harvests in Argentina and Brazil by a combined 3 million tonnes due to unfavourable weather disrupting sowing. The oilseed market has dropped more than 20 percent since hitting a record peak of $17.94-3/4 a bushel in September on factors including improved U.S. supply prospects. There was additional support for the wheat market on tightening supplies in key exporters, including those in the Black Sea region and Australia, which is expected to generate additional demand for the U.S. grain. "Wheat seemed to have found support and it is consolidating now," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "We expect the U.S. to gain a little bit of share in the export market and the condition of U.S. winter wheat crop continues to deteriorate." Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans had fallen 0.4 percent to $14.07 a bushel by 0318 GMT, while December corn lost half a cent to trade at $7.42-3/4 a bushel. December wheat was unchanged at $8.45 a bushel. There is little relief in sight for the U.S. winter wheat crop which has deteriorated with each passing week. Some light showers are expected in eastern Kansas, eastern Oklahoma and the far east of Texas on Thursday and Friday, but totals will only range from 1/10 to 1/4 inch at best, said Don Keeney, a meteorologist with MDA EarthSat Weather. RAISING QUESTIONS The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday its rating of the winter wheat crop fell to 34 percent good-to-excellent, below analysts' expectations, due to persistent dry conditions in the U.S. Plains. The ratings were a record low for November and raised questions about how healthy the crop will be when it emerges from dormancy in the spring. Reduced soybean crop forecasts for Argentina and Brazil supported oilseed futures. Oil World now forecasts Argentina will harvest 54.0 million tonnes of soybeans in early 2013, down from the 56.0 million tonnes it touted in October, but still up from the 40.5 million tonnes harvested in early 2012. It estimated Brazil's harvest at 81.0 million tonnes of soybeans in early 2013, down from 82.0 million tonnes predicted in October, but also still up from 66.8 million tonnes harvested in early 2012. More showers were expected in 90 percent of crop areas in already-drenched Argentina. In Brazil, scattered showers are expected in northern growing areas for the next 10 days, which will benefit crops in that region, said Keeney. China, the world's top soy importer, is expected to set up purchases from the overseas market with the government halting the sale of state reserves. The nation will temporarily halt regular state soy sales from this week as Beijing starts a domestic stockpiling programme for the oilseed. Prices at 0318 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 845.00 0.00 +0.00% 872.58 38 CBOT corn 742.75 -0.50 -0.07% 766.67 57 CBOT soy 1407.00 -5.75 -0.41% 1577.44 35 CBOT rice $14.84 -$0.09 -0.57% $15.46 52 WTI crude $87.08 $0.33 +0.38% $88.88 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.280 $0.051 +4.16% USD/AUD 1.037 -0.018 -1.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)